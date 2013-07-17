Nelly
Yo-Dot Carries the Torch
To the consternation of recognition-starved rappers all over the city, Milwaukee has historically only been able to support a small handful of locally popular hip-hop acts more
Jul 17, 2013 12:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Unlikely Best Selling Musicians of the 2000s
Here's another fun (or, depending on your predisposition, depressing) exercise that illustrates the dire state of the music industry: Make a list of the best selling artists of the decade. If your list read anything like mine, it would probably in.. more
Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Grandmothers Beyond Borders Offers Support
Peterson said she had an inkling of the difficulties facing Ugandan grandmothers prior to What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.e ,News Features more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Covering Jam For Peace
Those who've read this blog for a while probably know the drill by now: After a predominantly black music festival, I call out the local media for exaggerating and dwelling on whatever incidents of violence occurred (usually my harshest critiques .. more
Aug 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Atlatl EP Release
Local rock upstarts Atlatl celebrate the release of their debut EP tonight with a 10 p.m. Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments