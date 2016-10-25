Neo-Soul
WMSE Hosts a Live Club Garibaldi "Local/Live" Broadcast with B~Free
This fall Milwaukee singer B~Free dropped one of the best Milwaukee R&B albums in recent memory, Ode 2 A Luv Affair , a highly personable set of neo-soul pitched somewhere between Jill Scott and J Dilla. For those who missed her release show at Co.. more
Oct 25, 2016 5:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Foreign Goods’ B~Free Reclaims Her Voice on ‘Ode 2 A Luv Affair’
After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Maxwell Will Kick Off His 2014 "Summer Soulstice" Tour in Milwaukee
Maxwell may not be the most reclusive of all the great neo-soul singers—that honor still belongs to D'Angelo, for now—but he works at a mighty slow clip. With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-base.. more
Apr 21, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
José James
A hand adjustment on a drum kit, a suggestive slow bass-snare groove, a rubbery bottom-strings jive and then the voice—all late-night, hushed and come here, girl—before the sinewy trumpet lines lock it in. So begins the drawers more
Apr 19, 2013 8:16 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Anthony Hamilton Settles In
Even more than most of the other neo-soul singers who emerged at the turn of the century, Anthony Hamilton... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Lee Sandlin Captures the ‘Wicked River’
“It was as though they were all walking around in a perpetual state of rage.” No, we are not talking about 21st-century Tea Party activists here, but everyday society in the lower Mississippi River Valley in the early 19th century, as marve... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Reilly
After the death of founding member Brian Reilly in 2000, and several other shakeups to the band's roster in the subsequent years, Reilly has cemented its lineup and its footing in the Milwaukee scene as one of the area’s most popular more
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee