RSS

The Neptunes

klassik the neptunes jazz.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Milwaukee rapper/producer Klassik has enjoyed solid recognition over th,Music Feature more

Jun 9, 2014 2:59 PM Music Feature

Sade was the silken sound of R&B in the ’80s, smooth enough to fit all manner of nascent “adult contemporary” formats, yet her sensuous sophistication helped her transcend radio marketing categories. The British singer’s lustrous singles... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:55 AM Album Reviews

blogimage429.jpe

Although their days of being guaranteed hitmakers may be behind them, the Neptunes production team has had a surprisingly long run. A decade after their beats cracked the charts, they continue to work with just about every big-name rapper and pop .. more

Jan 31, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage429.jpe

It's last call for the David Barnett Gallery's Original Vintage Posters exhibit, which con The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES