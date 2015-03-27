The Nerd
Van Buren’s Whiskey Bar and Grill
Van Buren'sWhiskey Bar and Grill on Van Buren just south of Brady will hold its grandopening March 27. The space, formerly home to Libby's Lounge, has beenremodeled by owner Fancisco Sandino and his son Sergio. It features largewindows, a rebu.. more
Mar 27, 2015 5:05 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
‘The Nerd’ Returns to Milwaukee
Larry Shue’s popular comedy, The Nerd, is performed at Sunset Playhouse. more
Mar 16, 2015 5:15 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
'The Nerd' at Sunset This Month
Larry Shue’s stage play The Nerd was kind of a forerunner for movies like Dumb & Dumber , Billy Madison and, well, a lot of Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler movies, actually. While it’s true that the socially awkward clown has been around in pop cultur.. more
Mar 12, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ernst in Door County
Several summers ago, my wife and I saw The Milwaukee Rep's Lee Ernst at the Shed in Spring Green Wisconsin. Thought about saying hello, but I didn't know what else I'd say. This particular summer finds Ernst quite a bit further north then Spri.. more
Jun 22, 2012 12:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'The Nerd' Arrives at Peninsula Players
Fish Creek's venerable Peninsula Players continues its 77th season with Larry Shue's classic comedy The Nerd. The story of an insufferably annoying man made its world debut in Milwaukee in April 1981. It has since been staged all over the c... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Soulstice's THE NERD: A Light Comedy That Respects Its Audience
It’s difficult to imagine precisely what line of thought Ben Zook had in mind with the screenplay to Jack and Jill. Same guy plays identical twin brother and sister. Andam Sandler picks up the idea and it becomes a modest success at the box o.. more
Nov 14, 2011 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
We’re assuming that anybody reading this blurb doesn’t need to read yet another Bruce Springsteen comparison, so instead here’s a bit of trivia about the Milwaukee ties of Brooklyn’s The Hold Steady. The band’s bassist Galen more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Colbie Caillat
The daughter of Fleetwood Mac producer Ken Caillat, clean-scrubbed adult alternative it-girl Colbie Caillat offers a fluffy alternative for “Grey’s Anatomy” viewers who find Norah Jones too heavy and Jason Mraz too dark. more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sophie Hannah
In The Wrong Mother, the latest thriller from Little Face author Sophie Hannah, a young mother pays the price for stepping out on her family when she learns the truth about the man she had a brief affair with a year prior, Mark Bretherick. ... more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
MercyMe w/Chad James
But down-to-earth appeal also no doubt played a role in MercyMe’s ascendance to the upper echelon of Christian music. Leading the way is the portly Millard, who looks like your weekend-barbecuing neighbor who also happens to possess a clear... more
Aug 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee