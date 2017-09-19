Nessun Dorma
Haiti a Dramatic Backdrop for Yanick Lahens’ Novel
Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Filling Palermo Villa’s Spot
Palermo Villa was an East Side mainstay for pizza for more than 30 years, but last year owner Kathleen Mirenda sold the business to her brother, Dean Cannestra, and his niece, Tina Conley more
Apr 1, 2013 4:46 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
For Dean Cannestra, Cooking Is in the Genes
Milwaukee restaurateur and chef Dean Cannestra, owner of Nessun Dorma and Libiamo restaurants, insists that the secret to a good marinara sauce is “sweetness.” Cannestra prefers to cook his tomatoes for a shorter period of time, in order... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Blog giant Gawker sells three sites, including Wonkette
In the blogging world, Gawker Media is to bloggers like me as Michael Jordan, Elvis and Jesus Christ are to bloggers like me. They’re bigger than big. Owner Nick Denton, who pioneered the business of paying people minimum wage to cynically aggrega.. more
Apr 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Riverwest Rarity
Photos by Jessica Kaminski Turandot. ,Dining Out more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments