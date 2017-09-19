RSS

Nessun Dorma

bookpreview_yanicklahens.jpg.jpe

Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Books

dsc_0138.jpg.jpe

Palermo Villa was an East Side mainstay for pizza for more than 30 years, but last year owner Kathleen Mirenda sold the business to her brother, Dean Cannestra, and his niece, Tina Conley more

Apr 1, 2013 4:46 PM Dining Preview

blogimage17786.jpe

Milwaukee restaurateur and chef Dean Cannestra, owner of Nessun Dorma and Libiamo restaurants, insists that the secret to a good marinara sauce is “sweetness.” Cannestra prefers to cook his tomatoes for a shorter period of time, in order... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

In the blogging world, Gawker Media is to bloggers like me as Michael Jordan, Elvis and Jesus Christ are to bloggers like me. They’re bigger than big. Owner Nick Denton, who pioneered the business of paying people minimum wage to cynically aggrega.. more

Apr 14, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage942.jpe

Photos by Jessica Kaminski Turandot. ,Dining Out more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES