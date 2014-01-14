RSS

Neuromancer

william-gibson1.jpg.jpe

William Gibson, one of the most innovative science fiction writers of the last 30 years, invented “cyberpunk” with the publication of his novel Neuromancer in 1984. Since then, cyberpunk has become a pervasive influence on rock music and... more

Jan 14, 2014 2:09 AM A&E Feature

 Probablyno late 20th century author was more prophetic than William Gibson,the novelist who coined the word cyberspace before the space actually existed.The influence of Gibson novels such as Neuromancer and Count Zero can be seen in T.. more

Oct 7, 2013 7:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9600.jpe

Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatme more

Jan 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES