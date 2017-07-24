New Age Narcissism
Amy Winehouse Supper Club Offered an Epic Tribute to the Late Singer
A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more
Jul 24, 2017 10:33 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery to Unveil Beer Garden for Grand Opening Festival
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery will unveil an outdoor beer garden thisSaturday, just in time for the brewery’s grand opening street festival. Thefree, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a list of localartists, as well as the .. more
May 11, 2017 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Jay Anderson Brings Jazz into the Mixtape Age
Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more
May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Rapper Blax Gets Political on 'Be Well'
Former Fresh Cut Collective rapper Blax talks about his new record, Milwaukee’s reenergized rap scene, and teaming up with Coo Coo Cal. more
Apr 4, 2017 3:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Cranberries, Intrigue and Milwaukee Musicians Converge in the Tense Short Film “Until They Berry Me
The bar for Milwaukee music videos has raised considerably over the last few years, in no small part because of directors Cody LaPlant and Damien Blue, who’ve lent captivating cinematic accompaniments to artists like WebsterX, Reggie Bonds and Lex.. more
Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Foreign Goods’ B~Free Reclaims Her Voice on ‘Ode 2 A Luv Affair’
After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
New Age Narcissism Set to Energize Rock the Green Pedal Power Stage
No group is more eclectic, diverse, or energetic in terms of its approach to their craft and their musical stylings than New Age Narcissism. New Age Narcissism is a collective of musicians with a true passion for cultivating their uniqueness as p.. more
Sep 9, 2016 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Milwaukee Film Festival Box Office to Open Thursday
As the highly-anticipated 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival draws closer, its Festival Box Office location and opening date has been announced. Beginning on September 8, the general public may purchase tickets to individual films online, in perso.. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:32 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Rock the Green Announces Headliners in New Video
Eco-friendly music festival Rock the Green recently releaseda video showcasing its headlining acts. The video, which pulls highlights frompast festivals, shows what the festival is all about: great music,sustainability and good times.Roc.. more
Sep 2, 2016 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Milwaukee Music Festival Hopes to Address Racial Inequities
The inaugural Strange Fruit Music Festival, named after the1937 Billie Holiday song protesting the lynchings of African-Americans, isbeing held across three Milwaukee venues from Aug. 12-14. The Hotel Foster will host the festival’s fir.. more
Aug 10, 2016 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bo Triplex and His Beautiful Band Bring the Funk
“Regardless of whether you like to dance or not, you’re going to end up dancing,” Bo Triplex says of his funk band. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:20 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Roots @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
The Roots dotted their latest set at Summerfest with unlikely covers, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” included. more
Jul 4, 2016 12:54 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Lorde Fredd33’s Spontaneous Art-Rap
Lorde Fredd33 isn’t the kind of rapper to write rhymes down. He prefers to work by impulse. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Red Light Winter
Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more
Jan 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
AUTOMatic Pushes Hip-Hop in Unlikely Directions
As A.P.R.I.M.E. and Trellmatic of the Milwaukee-based experimental hip-hop duo AUTOMatic performed at the 37th Annual Zulu Nation Anniversary in New York City, A.P.R.I.M.E. noticed that one of hip-hop’s luminaries was listening to their mus... more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM D.J. Pangburn Local Music 1 Comments
Watch for ‘Christmas TV Companion’ at Boswell
Among its many joys, December ushers in a wide variety of new and classic holiday TV specials. Joanna Wilson captures the spirit of these seasonal shows in her new book, The Christmas TV Companion: A Guide to Cult Classics, Strange Specials... more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Various Artists
The previous volume in this series of funky soul gospel compilations included Milwaukee's Masonic Wonders among its anthologized acts. The second volume carries a Wisconsin connection as well. Two of Good God! Born Again Funk's more traditi... more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee