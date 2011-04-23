New Age
Smugglers' Blues
According to Square Grouper: The Godfathers of Ganja, a "square grouper" was '70s slang for a burlap bag of pot cast overboard by Caribbean smugglers during hot pursuit by the law. The documentary by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (out on DVD.. more
Apr 23, 2011 1:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
RiverSplash!
The first of Milwaukee’s many free, weekend-long bacchanals, RiverSplash! commenced the summer festival season this weekend with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer and other luxuries Milwaukeeans will l... more
Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Queers
Many of Lookout Record’s heyday punk bands went the way of the dinosaur, but one of the label’s quintessential acts, Queers, has carried on, recording new music—well, new in that it hasn&,Today in Milwaukee more
May 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee