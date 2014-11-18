New Arena
Robin Vos Commits a Flagrant Political Foul
It really shouldn’t be necessary to say this in a democracy, but Republicans drunk on power seem to have forgotten. So here goes. It is still legal to be a Democrat in the state of Wisconsin more
Nov 18, 2014 10:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 17 Comments
Herb Kohl Announces Sale of the Bucks, $100 Million Donation to a New Arena
MilwaukeeBucks owner Herb Kohl announced today that he intends to sell the team toinvestors Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens for $550 million. That’s more than the $405million Forbes estimated the team's worth at earlier this year, and a good sum mo.. more
Apr 16, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Response Tailored for the Times
It's official: The Milwaukee Bucks are on the NBA's endangered list. Owner Herb Kohl recently declared that if a new arena doesn't replace the Bradley Center within a few years, “Milwaukee's chances of remaining a part of the NBA more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Disposable Arenas
So, has everyone caught “Let's Tear Down the Bradley Center and Build a New One” fever yet? more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 8 Comments
Unseen Architecture
