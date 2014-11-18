RSS

New Arena

It really shouldn’t be necessary to say this in a democracy, but Republicans drunk on power seem to have forgotten. So here goes. It is still legal to be a Democrat in the state of Wisconsin more

Nov 18, 2014 10:38 PM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

MilwaukeeBucks owner Herb Kohl announced today that he intends to sell the team toinvestors Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens for $550 million. That’s more than the $405million Forbes estimated the team's worth at earlier this year, and a good sum mo.. more

Apr 16, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

It's official: The Milwaukee Bucks are on the NBA's endangered list. Owner Herb Kohl recently declared that if a new arena doesn't replace the Bradley Center within a few years, “Milwaukee's chances of remaining a part of the NBA more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

So, has everyone caught “Let's Tear Down the Bradley Center and Build a New One” fever yet? more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture more

Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

