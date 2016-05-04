New Berlin
Wizard of Oz Auditions
When MGM’s The Wizard of Oz was produced, Judy Garland was 17 years old. She was playing a character younger than she was. They had her wearing a painful corset to make her look more childlike, which was the least of the misery on the set .. more
May 4, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Open House at Future Roots Aquaponics Farm
Nobody feels the effects of extremeweather such as drought, flooding and above-normal temperatures quite likeWisconsin farmers. Though accustomed to skillfully adapting and findingsolutions when the unpredictable occurs, climate change poses a .. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
A High School Production of Oklahoma!
Iam fully aware that it was a musical that was originally performed by adults. Ieven saw a big-budget touring production of Oklahoma! that cameto the Marcus Center some time ago. One would think that I could imagine theplay being done by anyon.. more
Nov 16, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Summer Theatre In New Berlin
TheWest Performing Arts Center inNew Berlin opens its summer season in the final weeks of the summer. The stage,which also serves the New Berlin West Middle and High School will be home to ano less than three productions this August.We’re All .. more
Jul 31, 2014 8:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
New Berlin Neighbors Sue to Stop Walmart Supercenter
The grassroots group Neighbors First New Berlin filed suit against the City of New Berlin and Walmart to halt a proposed 24-7 superstore to be located at the corner of more
Jun 25, 2013 11:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Continental Brasserie
The Lagniappe Brasserie (17001 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin) serves some fine continental fare in a charming setting. The interior has a countrified French feel in a location surrounded by suburbia. The menu changes more
Apr 24, 2013 6:08 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
A Little Rome in New Berlin
About an hour north of Milwaukee a couple set up shop on an unassuming side street off the city's main drag to share the husband's legacy of hearty Italian recipes. Their restaurant, Bellafini’s Trattoria, was a highlight more
Dec 30, 2012 8:24 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Outliers
There's a point where rock subgenres such as indie, garage and punk coalesce into something musicians can call their own. New Berlin quartet Outliers takes from all of the above on the band's second album, Neon Leon, and delivers music... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Great Frozen Yogurt Boom
On a family trip to Arizona a couple of years ago, Becky Berger and her husband, Scott, couldn't help but notice the frozen yogurt shops that seemed to be everywhere, and how popular they were. “The kids just loved it,” she recalls... more
Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
The Original Debt
<p> The Mossad became legendary as the spy agency that always got its manwhether he happened to be a Nazi war criminal or a Palestinian terrorist. The 2007 Israeli film <em>The Debt</em>remade three years later with Helen Mirren in the star role.. more
Feb 18, 2012 5:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Issue of the Week: New Berlin or Old Mississippi?
“The mayor, aldermen, plan commissioners and staff at DCD [the Department of Community Development] were aware that community opposition was based in part on race,” the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit states. “The communications they ... more
Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 15 Comments
Caper Films Deliver the Goods
As a lifelong cinéaste, I have a great affinity for movies of many different kinds. But if forced to name my favorite genre, I’d choose cops-and-robbers, especially those that tell the story of ingenious, big-time heists. You know, caper fi... more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee
Though Michael Angelakos began Passion Pit as a solo project, writing songs for his girlfriend in his dorm room at Boston’s Emerson College, a lineup of Berklee College of Music students formed around him, and within a year the enthused syn... more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Fixing Pro Sports?
Lately, sports fans have been given many reasons to suspect the worst about the games they love. Between athletes who get away with murder, club owners blackmailing cities to build new stadiums and record books tainted by steroids, the lust... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
First Stage’s Delightful ‘No Good, Very Bad Day’
Alexander is having a bad day. In fact, he’s having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. And that’s even before he gets out of bed in the morning, only to find gum stuck in his hair.First Stage Children’s Theater opened the sta more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater 1 Comments
New Berlin Will Get More Lake Michigan Water
May 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Jessie Vetter wins Patty Kaz Award!
The story is here on the Badgers' website and includes a photo gallery.From the story:Vetter has had an illustrious career at Wisconsin that includes multiple NCAA records and nearly every UW goaltender record. Along with her individual accomplis.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Just Doing My Job
The police force in Winnipeg Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Ratatat
It’s still just a rumor at this point, but it’s one of the most tantalizing of LP3 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee-New Berlin Water Sale Could Be Near
The state Legislature’s passage of the historic Great Lakes water compact in M www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features