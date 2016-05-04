RSS

New Berlin

wizard of oz logo.jpg.jpe

When MGM’s The Wizard of Oz was produced, Judy Garland was 17 years old. She was playing a character younger than she was. They had her wearing a painful corset to make her look more childlike, which was the least of the misery on the set .. more

May 4, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

aroundmke_futurerootsaquaponicsfarm.jpg.jpe

Nobody feels the effects of extremeweather such as drought, flooding and above-normal temperatures quite likeWisconsin farmers. Though accustomed to skillfully adapting and findingsolutions when the unpredictable occurs, climate change poses a .. more

Mar 11, 2015 10:35 PM Around MKE

high_school.jpg.jpe

Iam fully aware that it was a musical that was originally performed by adults. Ieven saw a big-budget touring production of Oklahoma! that cameto the Marcus Center some time ago. One would think that I could imagine theplay being done by anyon.. more

Nov 16, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

pac season.jpg.jpe

TheWest Performing Arts Center inNew Berlin opens its summer season in the final weeks of the summer. The stage,which also serves the New Berlin West Middle and High School will be home to ano less than three productions this August.We’re All .. more

Jul 31, 2014 8:22 AM Theater

walmart.jpg.jpe

The grassroots group Neighbors First New Berlin filed suit against the City of New Berlin and Walmart to halt a proposed 24-7 superstore to be located at the corner of more

Jun 25, 2013 11:57 PM News Features 1 Comments

dining2.jpg.jpe

The Lagniappe Brasserie (17001 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin) serves some fine continental fare in a charming setting. The interior has a countrified French feel in a location surrounded by suburbia. The menu changes more

Apr 24, 2013 6:08 PM Dining Preview

dining.jpg.jpe

About an hour north of Milwaukee a couple set up shop on an unassuming side street off the city's main drag to share the husband's legacy of hearty Italian recipes. Their restaurant, Bellafini’s Trattoria, was a highlight more

Dec 30, 2012 8:24 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19496.jpe

There's a point where rock subgenres such as indie, garage and punk coalesce into something musicians can call their own. New Berlin quartet Outliers takes from all of the above on the band's second album, Neon Leon, and delivers music... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage19409.jpe

On a family trip to Arizona a couple of years ago, Becky Berger and her husband, Scott, couldn't help but notice the frozen yogurt shops that seemed to be everywhere, and how popular they were. “The kids just loved it,” she recalls... more

Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

<p> The Mossad became legendary as the spy agency that always got its manwhether he happened to be a Nazi war criminal or a Palestinian terrorist. The 2007 Israeli film <em>The Debt</em>remade three years later with Helen Mirren in the star role.. more

Feb 18, 2012 5:16 PM I Hate Hollywood

“The mayor, aldermen, plan commissioners and staff at DCD [the Department of Community Development] were aware that community opposition was based in part on race,” the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit states. “The communications they ... more

Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 15 Comments

blogimage12742.jpe

As a lifelong cinéaste, I have a great affinity for movies of many different kinds. But if forced to name my favorite genre, I’d choose cops-and-robbers, especially those that tell the story of ingenious, big-time heists. You know, caper fi... more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

12772515964c21500cae37f.jpg.jpe

Though Michael Angelakos began Passion Pit as a solo project, writing songs for his girlfriend in his dorm room at Boston’s Emerson College, a lineup of Berklee College of Music students formed around him, and within a year the enthused syn... more

Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage10929.jpe

Lately, sports fans have been given many reasons to suspect the worst about the games they love. Between athletes who get away with murder, club owners blackmailing cities to build new stadiums and record books tainted by steroids, the lust... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10525.jpe

Alexander is having a bad day. In fact, he’s having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. And that’s even before he gets out of bed in the morning, only to find gum stuck in his hair.First Stage Children’s Theater opened the sta more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

May 21, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

The story is here on the Badgers' website and includes a photo gallery.From the story:Vetter has had an illustrious career at Wisconsin that includes multiple NCAA records and nearly every UW goaltender record. Along with her individual accomplis.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage4673.jpe

The police force in Winnipeg Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage3752.jpe

It’s still just a rumor at this point, but it’s one of the most tantalizing of LP3 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2998.jpe

 The state Legislature’s passage of the historic Great Lakes water compact in M www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES