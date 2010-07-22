The New Economy
The Calcination of Scout Niblett
On her past releases Scout Niblett offset emotionally tortured songs with bursts of whimsy, weirdness and girlish spunk. It was a delicate balance, and for some that untamed quirk was an understandable deal breaker. Hit or miss as those playful d.. more
Jul 22, 2010 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Revised Payday Loan Bill Released
Feb 9, 2010 9:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Hesitating Over Albee
I’ve made my decision. It was a decision I’d made in overwhelming sunlight amidst a vicious humidity while sitting by a pool somewhere in a vast, labyrinthine suburban, residential area in Southwestern Florida. I had been sitting there reading the.. more
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Off The Wall's 3Penny Opera
The Off The Wall Theatre is painted almost completely black. Various phrases are scrawled in white all over the walls. As the audience files into the tiny space Annie Mater slinks about in character as streetwalker Suky Tawdry. A couple of .. more
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
These Are the Best of Times—For Business Brokers
Soaring unemployment. A plummeting stock market. Economic recession with no end in sight. Things don't get any better for business brokers,The New Economy more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
The Celebrated Workingman @ The Cactus Club, Dec. 20, 2008
It’s hard to think of a more logical group to celebrate Christmas with than The Celebrated Workingman, the hard-gigging Milwaukee indie-rock band whose default setting is “merry” even without the holidays. True to form, for their “Cactmas” perform.. more
Dec 22, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Meet Donald Duck
Competing with Mickey Mouse, Walt Disney’s first star, was an irascible waterfowl called Donald. “The Chronological Donald, Vol. 4” is a superbly presented finale to a DVD series devoted to Donald Duck’s many short subjects. Packaged in a metal c.. more
Dec 22, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Credit Crunch Brings FICO Into Focus Can You
Thosewith less than excellent credit face higher interest rates, shorterterms and larger down payments, a credit calculus made possible byFICO. ,The New Economy more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Can You Improve Your Credit Score?
Yes,but be patient—unfavorable information cannot just be deleted. The datathat go into your credit score can be divided into five categories. ,The New Economy more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Homeowners Challenged by More Than Mortgages
It's not just mortgage payments that are keeping homeowners up atnight-housing expenses in general are on the rise. A recent study by the Center for Housing Policy, the research affiliate of the National,The New Economy more
Nov 2, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Stopping the Meltdown
Who is responsible for the current economic meltdown? The answer is, without equivocation, Fortis formerly taught economics at Smith College. ,The New Economy more
Nov 2, 2008 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE
Solar Panels Boost Hot Water Products
Jack Daniels, co-owner of Milwaukee-basedHot Water Products, one of the largest distributors of thermal solarpanels in the Midwest, isn’t one to go with the flow. “We’re not,The New Economy more
Nov 1, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Let It Ride
When Glenda Carter was growing up barefoot in a small MississippiDelta town, she and her friends had a favorite expression: “Let itride.” “It meant, ‘Let it go, move on,’&,The New Economy more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Credit Unions Thriving in the Chaotic Economy
Welcome to the Brewery Credit Union, the bestplace to save and borrow,” says a friendly, recorded voice at the otherend of the line. ,The New Economy more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE 1 Comments
Intelligent Traffic Signs
What can you do with a stop sign that hasn't already been done? That question nagged Rick Bergholz, CEO of Traffic and Parking Control Co.,The New Economy more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Rescuing Main Street
The financial "bailout" bill will pass Congress and be signed by the president. Provide adequate money. ,The New Economy more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Hey Bud!
Ken Rosenthal talked to Bud Selig and got some pretty straight answers. First and foremost IMO, Astros fans need to take a pill - Miller Park was the only option.Q: You have taken criticism for your decision to shift the Astros-Cubs series to Mil.. more
Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
2009 Schedule Released
Click here to find it.This season will start a full week later than last. Our first game is Tuesday, April 7 in San Francisco. At least we won't be subject to Wrigley in 40 degree weather like we did this year.Home opener is April 10 against the C.. more
Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The man of glass
After Ben Sheets left yet another game early last night, I was left wondering just how much he costs himself every time this happens. Are we talking $4 million every time he exits? Is there a way to quantify the cost?Over at Bugs and Cranks, the d.. more
Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Most Business Execs are Climate Change Skeptics
Climatechange ranked dead last on a list of 10 concerns presented by the sixpage survey. According to the study’s authors, “Most business leadersdo not believe that climate change is a pre,The New Economy more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE