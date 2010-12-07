New England Painters
Interview: Eric Aho @ Tory Folliard Gallery
Two paintings from Eric Aho's current exhibition adeptly interpret his title "Occurrence." A large scale image titled New Year's Eve reinvents the memory and moment to a campfire in the woods. Aho affectionately scribbles in the side margins "New .. more
Dec 7, 2010 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Interview: Eric Aho @ Tory Folliard Gallery
An expectant crowd filled Tory Folliard Gallery for the Saturday exhibition opening “Eric Aho: Occurrence” in November, when the entire gallery radiated with Aho's oil on linen paintings, in diminutive and large images, that aesthetically reveal a.. more
Dec 7, 2010 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee's Best Frozen Custard Stand
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Best of Milwaukee 2009
Eye Spy
Canadian filmmaker RobSpence recently said that he would install a prosthetic eye with a Cleveland Plain Dealer ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
High-School Reunion
It's safe to assume that the light shining on Angela Iannone on the stage of the Off-Broad The Pavilion ,Theater more
Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater