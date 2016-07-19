RSS

New Found Glory

musicgateway_kevinlyman_1.jpg.jpe

Following a controversial 2015, this year’s Warped Tour will feature veteran acts like New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Less Than Jake, Sum 41 and Reel Big Fish. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:23 PM Music Feature

Someone recently asked me which shows I’ve seen more productions of than any other. The easy answer to that has got to be A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Y’know—the romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. I’ve seen that oh-so-weird collision of romanc.. more

Feb 15, 2011 11:43 AM Theater

blogimage6308.jpe

If it worked once, it ought to work again. That’s the ideology Los Angeles-based quintet New Found Glory took into recording its sixth record, Not Without a Fight. And it worked. The band didn’t have a label supporting them, but they decide... more

Apr 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6285.jpe

Mondo Lucha Wrestling/Variety Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m. Betweenthe bevy of circus-costumed wrestlers and a face-painted magician/stuntman who goes by the,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES