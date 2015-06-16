RSS

Thomas Hawk, Flickr CC

The Safe House, theiconic spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, has been sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group as oftoday. The previous owners, Dave and Shuana Baldwin, have retired. They ownedthe restaurant for 49 years. The restaurant open.. more

Jun 16, 2015 9:24 PM Around MKE

On Saturday June 20th DRAFT Magazine willpartner with the WisconsinBrewers Guild, the City of Glendale, WI, and the Bayshore Town Center tohost The Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, thepremier beer and food pairing event of the summer. The event.. more

Jun 10, 2015 6:41 PM Sponsored Content

Sonnet, Flickr CC

Looking for a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon?  Look no further than the Miller Brewery Tour.The Tour offers a guided walk-through of the historic Miller Valley, which has been home to the brewery for over 155 years.  The tour lasts for .. more

Jun 1, 2015 3:43 PM Sponsored Content

Thinkstock

Blood, Sweat andBeer , a feature documentary about the explosive growth ofthe craft beer industry, follows two start-up breweries while they build theirbusinesses. It will make its Wisconsin premiere April 20 at Brenner Brewing Co. forMilwauke.. more

Apr 16, 2015 10:04 PM Around MKE

Pale lagers have been given a bad reputation by fizzy yellow mass marketed beers loaded with adjuncts. Strip that all away and you’re naked. Quite literally.Totally Naked from New Glarus is a beer that’s as naked as its name says—pure and clean,.. more

Apr 13, 2015 8:00 PM Eat/Drink

Keeping warm in winter is old hat in Wisconsin. It’s something the vast majority of us has either mastered or learned to deal with, often with aid. Scarf? Sure. Balaclava? Why not. But I had something else in mind: beer.Over the last few years, .. more

Feb 26, 2015 8:38 PM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

Wisconsin’s most recent California culinary import comes in the form of a new Blaze Pizza franchise that opened in late 2013. Blaze offers a 21st-century approach to more

Apr 22, 2014 9:14 PM Dining Preview

The Riverwest neighborhood has long been a melting pot of individualism and community activism. College students, families, old hippies and young professionals mingle well together in this enclave of diversity. The more

Dec 11, 2013 1:10 AM Dining Preview

At Pat's Rib Place (151 E. Sunset Dr., Waukesha), a few booths and about as many stools accommodate folks who come for Southern-style barbeque with blues wafting through the fragrant air. Pork and beef ribs are a specialty more

May 13, 2013 3:18 AM Dining Preview

The sound of Chicago’s “rock and soul stew” mainstays Lubriphonic suggests a sophisticated cross between the perky theme music of “The Price Is Right” and the sweaty funk of blaxploitation films. As sidemen, members of the gr more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the near future, the rich extend their lives using robotic spare parts sold by a corporation calling itself the Union. Organs cost upwards of $600,000 and are financed at 19% interest. Pitchman Frank (Liev Schreiber) persuades the reluct... more

Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

The fifth annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival continues tonight with an assortment of stand-up and sketch comedy at the Off Broadway Theatre. Among the performers are Milwaukee’s Dobbie Maxwell and Meanwhile, Chicago’s Butch LaRue and more

Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Cooking demonstrations, stilt walkers, fire throwers and buskers are among the attractions at Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days celebration of French culture, which runs through Sunday downtown near Cathedral Square Park—not to mention the more

Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For decades, academics and marketing professionals have thoroughly analyzed the baby boomer generation. Next week a sketch comedy show takes its turn with the boomers in a series of humorous vignettes staged in an intimate studio theater, a... more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

Todd Phillips’ Las Vegas comedy The Hangover made a killing at the box office upon its summer 2009 release, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time, making a star of underground comic Zach Galifianakis and spawning a more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Travel Green Wisconsin,the nonprofit effort that has set standards for green tourism in t ,Traveling Shepherd more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

