RSS
The New Lost City Ramblers
Mike Seeger's Folk Tradition
Mike Seeger was a founding member of the folk-blues revival string band the New Lost City Ramblers as well as a distinguished solo artist, concentrating on early American music. He was a virtuoso on many instruments, such as banjo... more
Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
First Stage Brings the Chocolate
It’s all those little details that make for a memorable production. I remember a staging of The Diary of Anne Frank in the basement of the Brumder Mansion that had the family actually eating a meal of real food. Seeing actual sustenance onstage .. more
Feb 27, 2012 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The New Lost City Ramblers
,CD Reviews more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!