RSS

New Orleans

redbaraat.jpg.jpe

As the album title suggests, Bhangra Pirates is a wild take on contemporary Indian street music whose horns and booty-shaking marching beats will remind some listene,Album Reviews more

Mar 21, 2017 1:40 PM Album Reviews

musicgateway_galactic_(byzacksmith).jpg.jpe

The New Orleans ensemble Galactic looks to the future on their latest record, Into The Deep. more

Apr 5, 2016 1:42 PM Music Feature

bad plus.jpg.jpe

Music thrives onthe west end of town. Old New Orleans and present-day Milwaukee are two fineexamples.The lakeshoreresort area known to New Orleanians as “West End” dates back to 1835. As apopular spot to throw birthday parties, hold .. more

Jan 26, 2016 8:43 PM Around MKE

The View From Here is Timothy Huang’s musical about a novelist moving to New York. The show takes the form of a series of letters to a girl back home. Sound fun? Those interested in seeing the show staged with a decent budget under the power.. more

Oct 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

big_freedia.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Shepherd Express's concert review of Big Freedia with Rio Turbo at Turner Hall Ballroom on October 12, 2014. more

Oct 13, 2014 11:10 AM Concert Reviews

preservation hall jazz band.jpg.jpe

So many seats and tables were set up the Turner Hall Ballroom floor Friday for the performance by The Preservation Hall Jazz Band that it prevented most attendees from doing what might have otherwi,Concert Reviews more

Sep 1, 2014 12:59 PM Concert Reviews

Even in the salvages of post-Katrina New Orleans you’d be hard pressed to find a music ensemble more entrenched in the disparate worlds of pleasure and pain, life and death, than the Hot 8 Brass Band. Since their mid-’90s formation, the Cre... more

Oct 13, 2013 9:48 PM Album Reviews

paul cebar.jpg.jpe

With his eclectic fusion of rock, soul and world music, Paul Cebar has long been regarded as one of Milwaukee's true treasures, and a welcome gateway to music styles that aren't always well represented around these parts. He's less known, however,.. more

Jul 2, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

In yet another stunning example of his arrogance and disregard for the common good, Gov. Scott Walker has asked for unprecedented authority to sell off taxpayer-funded, publicly owned property without public more

May 21, 2013 8:18 PM Expresso

304691700-10192228.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s colleges and universities are the source of a plethora of service-minded student organizations that are improving our community. Though there are many student initiatives and organizations that are Heroes of the more

May 21, 2013 8:12 PM Expresso

In post-Katrina New Orleans, the battle to educate children has been anything but easy. Author Sarah Carr’s new book, Hope Against Hope: Three Schools, One City, and the Struggle to Educate America’s Children, follows more

Mar 14, 2013 1:06 AM Books

sports.jpg.jpe

The Packers didn't just stabilize their season by edging New Orleans, 28-27, at Lambeau Field. They also salvaged part of the weekend for fans who'd suffered through the Badgers' come-from-ahead loss at Nebraska and the... more

Oct 4, 2012 5:05 PM More Sports

blogimage19623.jpe

“Until recently I was an actor,” Hugh Laurie immediately announced to the audience at the Pabst Theater. “I suppose that is a bit like being on a plane and having the pilot announce that until two weeks ago he... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage19021.jpe

On Occapella, Jon Cleary—blue-eyed, English-born bastion of 'Nawlins-cooked R&B, barroom killer on the piano (and guitar), and one-time collaborator with Bonnie Raitt—applies his own appropriate brand of playing to '50s soul, gri more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage18540.jpe

John Kennedy Toole, author of the venerated cult classic A Confederacy of Dunces, was (the following may be a well-worn maxim, but its relevance remains steadfast in this case) a brief, bright comet in the dark skies of the literary night..... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18428.jpe

Next week the dizzying coverage of the NFL draft will remind us that whatever the season, football is the No. 1 professional sport in America. But the NFL is facing a crisis created by the nature of the sport... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18418.jpe

The Extra Crispy Brass Band has a sound that is distinctly Dixie, finding inspiration from the “second line” traditional style of New Orleans jazz. “The first line was the funeral procession and the second line refers to the up-tempo br more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage18351.jpe

“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage17693.jpe

Amid the piquant stew of jazz, funk, soul, zydeco and R&B that is the scorching New Orleans music scene, the blues is largely relegated to the back burner. Surprisingly, there are no blues-only clubs of the likes found in Chicago, New York ... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Former Wisconsin Badger Brian Butch is reportedly signing with the New Orleans Hornets. The news is being reported after a tweet from his agent. Though its not specified, its assumed that this is a training camp invitation for Butch. Some ba.. more

Dec 6, 2011 4:12 AM More Sports

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES