The New Republic
The National Media Take Another Look at Scott Walker
Jun 19, 2014 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 4 Comments
In Media Coverage of Clintons, Anonymous Gossip and Fact-Free Cynicism Still Rule
For the American media—and especially for “the liberal media”—even the possibility of a Hillary Clinton presidential nomination, however distant, seems to invite a reversion to bad old habits more
Sep 30, 2013 12:38 AM Joe Conason News Features
Gaida
The Syrian-born singer Gaida was immersed in the musical traditions of her homeland while growing up but found her voice only after moving to New York City. On Levantine Indulgence, she sings in the passionately expressive ululations of the... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The real reason the McCain story was posted today
Still wondering about that New York Times McCain piece leaving so much of the Vicki Iseman allegations up in the air? Want to know why it was innuendo heavy, and concrete-fact light? So did Time: "They did this because the The New Republic was.. more
Feb 21, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bucks vs. Suns
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns tonight at 7 p.m. at the Bradley Center. People of the Book ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee