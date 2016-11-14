The New Theatre On Main
A Sweet Wonka in Oconomowoc
Nov 14, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Willy Wonka opens this weekend in Oconomowoc
Nov 8, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
NUNSENSE in Oconomowoc This Month
This coming December, the musical Nunsense celebrates its 30th anniversary. The nun-based musical inspired by a line of greeting cards’ original production was staged Off-Broadway in a production that opened on Dec. 12 of 1985. Just a few .. more
Nov 6, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'I Love You, You’re Perfect' This Weekend In Oconomowoc
Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals abou.. more
Sep 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Daisy Dukin' NYE Party!
Red Rock Saloon's first NYE is sure to be a boot scootin good time! Entertainment will include: live music by Saddlebrook, Bull Rides, free shots via the Red Rock Girls, Country and Rock tunes by DJ ♥ E, dinner buffet until 10pm featuring J... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Unwrapped the XXX-MAS Party
Christmas Day, December 25, 2010 celebrate with the family during the day and party with Fuego (430 S. 2nd St.) at night. No cover until 11pm! Drink specials include 2-4-1 Domestic Beers, $5 Apple Martinis, $5 Grey Goose Mixers and $5 Holid... more
Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs
Though “Monsters of Yacht Rock” might have been a more apt name, Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs have teamed up to tour as the “Dukes of September Rhythm Revue,” playing with a large band that includes horns and backi more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits
Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee