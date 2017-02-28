New Wave
NE-HI: Offers (Grand Jury)
If there hadn’t been a minor garage-rock revival happening in Chicago a few years ago, NE-HI would probably have helped to create one with the fun blast of its homonymous debut album, released in 2014. Its second album, Offers, buzzes with ... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:50 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche In Racine This Month
I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 m.. more
Sep 15, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tigernite Ready Their Debut Album, Release the Single 'Drag'
The glammy Milwaukee pop band Tigernite have lined up a busy summer for themselves. They'll release their self-titled debut album with a show at the Cactus Club on Saturday, Aug. 1, following a run of outdoor shows at Summerfest (June 6), Summer S.. more
Apr 16, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
NO/NO Look Beyond The Delphines
They’ve dialed down the guitars, but 3/4s of The Delphines have carried on as NO/NO. more
Dec 9, 2014 7:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Stream Canopies' Majestic Debut Album "Maximize Your Faith"
Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more
Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
World’s Largest Coffee Break at Catalano Square
Working in the Third Ward? Love your morning coffee? Thentake a stroll with your co-workers down to Catalano Square today between 9:30a.m.–10:30 a.m. to enjoy the World’s Largest Coffee Break courtesy of DowntownEmployee Appreciation Week (July.. more
Jul 29, 2014 1:59 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Into Arcadia
On the new CD by Milwaukee’s Into Arcadia, subdued grooves—that nevertheless veer toward the martial—mesh with chordal gauze and sheen as singer-guitarist Otto Ohlsson soul baringly wails in existential despair. They may more
Jul 24, 2013 12:36 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Dominoes
While he may not go out of his way to make the claim, Clancy Carroll has been a key player in the local alternative scene since its beginnings. In a sense, this CD documents Carroll’s personal history. Guitarists Carroll and Gerard more
Mar 21, 2013 5:41 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Doubling Down
There’s no more challenging dive than the one from a cult perch into the mainstream. Many artists take it only unwittingly, but a few that work hard enough long enough sometimes get to call their shot. more
Mar 5, 2013 11:35 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Theater Calendar
AcaciaTheatre Company 414-744-5995 www.acaciatheatre.com Concordia University Todd Wehr Auditorium ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Fall Arts Guide
SHS Reunion Band
Shorewood High School is highly regarded for its arts and music programs, but those programs are threatened by an $800,000 budget shortfall, so some of the school’s most successful alumni are teaming up to help keep them funded. Talking more
Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Midlake w/ John Grant and Jason Lytle @ Turner Hall Ballroom
With their moody lyrics, bustling flutes and sublime guitars, the Denton, Texas band Midlake has spent years refining their sound, moving from one musical world to another. Given their studied nods to the Flaming Lips, Fleetwood Mac and Eng... more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
Those XCleavers
Those XCleavers, U2, The Police, new wave more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Die Kreuzen Members Reunite for Atomic Benefit
Members of 1980s hardcore boundary pushers Die Kreuzen reunited briefly last night for a surprise performance as part of a benefit concert for Atomic Records, the iconic independent record store which will close next month. With no introduction an.. more
Feb 15, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Blondie
Debbie Harry’s recent show at the Turner Hall Ballroomwasn’t particularly well received—no surprise, since she was touring behind anawful solo album and refused to play any Blondie songs. Tonight, however, sheshould offer a make good for jilted w... more
Jun 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee