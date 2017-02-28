RSS

New Wave

nehi.jpg.jpe

If there hadn’t been a minor garage-rock revival happening in Chicago a few years ago, NE-HI would probably have helped to create one with the fun blast of its homonymous debut album, released in 2014. Its second album, Offers, buzzes with ... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:50 PM Album Reviews

I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 m.. more

Sep 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

onmusic_tigernite.jpg.jpe

The glammy Milwaukee pop band Tigernite have lined up a busy summer for themselves. They'll release their self-titled debut album with a show at the Cactus Club on Saturday, Aug. 1, following a run of outdoor shows at Summerfest (June 6), Summer S.. more

Apr 16, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

localmusic_nono.jpg.jpe

They’ve dialed down the guitars, but 3/4s of The Delphines have carried on as NO/NO. more

Dec 9, 2014 7:38 PM Local Music 1 Comments

onmusic_canopiesalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more

Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

Working in the Third Ward? Love your morning coffee? Thentake a stroll with your co-workers down to Catalano Square today between 9:30a.m.–10:30 a.m. to enjoy the World’s Largest Coffee Break courtesy of DowntownEmployee Appreciation Week (July.. more

Jul 29, 2014 1:59 PM Around MKE

On the new CD by Milwaukee’s Into Arcadia, subdued grooves—that nevertheless veer toward the martial—mesh with chordal gauze and sheen as singer-guitarist Otto Ohlsson soul baringly wails in existential despair. They may more

Jul 24, 2013 12:36 AM Album Reviews

While he may not go out of his way to make the claim, Clancy Carroll has been a key player in the local alternative scene since its beginnings. In a sense, this CD documents Carroll’s personal history. Guitarists Carroll and Gerard more

Mar 21, 2013 5:41 PM Album Reviews

teegansara.jpg.jpe

There’s no more challenging dive than the one from a cult perch into the mainstream. Many artists take it only unwittingly, but a few that work hard enough long enough sometimes get to call their shot. more

Mar 5, 2013 11:35 PM Music Feature

AcaciaTheatre Company 414-744-5995 www.acaciatheatre.com Concordia University Todd Wehr Auditorium ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

blogimage11520.jpe

Shorewood High School is highly regarded for its arts and music programs, but those programs are threatened by an $800,000 budget shortfall, so some of the school’s most successful alumni are teaming up to help keep them funded. Talking more

Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11013.jpe

With their moody lyrics, bustling flutes and sublime guitars, the Denton, Texas band Midlake has spent years refining their sound, moving from one musical world to another. Given their studied nods to the Flaming Lips, Fleetwood Mac and Eng... more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage10523.jpe

Those XCleavers, U2, The Police, new wave more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage2683.jpe

Members of 1980s hardcore boundary pushers Die Kreuzen reunited briefly last night for a surprise performance as part of a benefit concert for Atomic Records, the iconic independent record store which will close next month. With no introduction an.. more

Feb 15, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2683.jpe

Debbie Harry’s recent show at the Turner Hall Ballroomwasn’t particularly well received—no surprise, since she was touring behind anawful solo album and refused to play any Blondie songs. Tonight, however, sheshould offer a make good for jilted w... more

Jun 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES