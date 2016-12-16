RSS

New Year'S Day

orangesunshine2.jpg.jpe

Manyfilmmakers producing a documentary on the utopian dreams surrounding LSD in the1960s would have resorted to the simple route: assemble the rights for a batchof period psychedelic hits—The Electric Prunes’ “I Had too Much.. more

Dec 16, 2016 8:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

argue.jpg.jpe

Continuing on the trend of Brewers free agent signings that were notmeant to be, and as a follow-up to the frustratingdeparture of Paul Molitor from Milwaukee in 1992, I’d like todiscuss a lesser-known chapter of Brewers offseason history th.. more

Dec 12, 2016 8:00 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

senselessposter-01_orig.jpg.jpe

Nov 13, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

sazs.jpg.jpe

Saz’s is introducing two new, spicier takes on the classicmozzarella stick, Jalapeño Mozzarella Sticks and Leinenkugel’s Kettle BrauBeer-Battered Pepper Jack Sticks, to its product line currently available inover 250 Wisconsin stores.   .. more

Nov 9, 2016 9:13 PM Around MKE

14117678_10153873168317749_3931969822076343831_n.jpg.jpe

It’s kind of a weird fusion. Mid-20th century light sitcom writer Neil Simon decided to take a look at a few short stories by the deeply intellectual Russian storyteller Anton Chekhov. The play that came out of this was The Good Doctor--a .. more

Oct 9, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

madmanolig.jpg.jpe

Get Wry isacquainted with some doozies on social media, including Rohn Demogorgon, theuncle of a friend of a friend. This particular doozie is a purveyor of slotmachines, and he’s been known to complain about strange things—like how the.. more

Oct 6, 2016 4:07 PM Comedy

Part of a global initiative to stop violence against women and girls, V-Day Milwaukee. The organizations raises money for other anti-violence organizations and helps raise awareness of violence against women. This Friday and Saturday amidst a cra.. more

Apr 2, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

It's that time of year again, time to take the 1st swim of the year, the 2011 Polar Bear Plunge! Jump-in time is at noon and will end at 2pm. The plunge is taking place at Milwaukee's lakefront at Bradford Beach on January 1, 20,New Year's ... more

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

,New Year's Guide more

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Celebrate with friendsand family in The Rouge at The Pfister Hotel.  Enjoy a spectacular spreadof chef-prepared classics accompanied by Mimosas, Bloody Marys and muchmore.  The perfect beginning to an exciting new year.  Add anoverni,New Ye more

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Looking for a place to watch the big game on New Year's Day? Kenadee's is hosting at Hangover Tailgate starting at 3pm. Watch the Rose Bowl Game (3:30pm) and later the UFC match, Edgar vs. Maynard at 9pm! Enjoy $3 Badger Bombs, $5 Bloody Ma... more

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Join the Whole Foods Market (2305 N. Prospect Ave.) and chef Jordan Short as he provides the perfect cure to your New Year's Eve hangover with a delicious brunch for your aching stomach and stop by the specialty department to grab a drink t... more

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) is hosting their annual "The Day After" Brunch on New Year's Day from 10am to 3pm. They will offer 2 for 1 Bloody Marys and Mimosas. Reservations are recommended. Looking for a place to watch the Rose Bowl, Broca... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage9146.jpe

Welcome in the new year with a frigid plunge into Lake Michigan. This year's Polar Plunge will be held at the Bradford Beach. Then stop back at Cans to warm up and share some drinks. More information will come on this event as the date gets... more

Jan 1, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage355.jpe

Sundance Film FestivalPark City Utah - Day 6 Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden renew our hope for American fiim with their newest collaboration, Sugar. The team behind Half Nelson and Gowanus, Brooklyn add to their sterling track record with this poeti.. more

Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage355.jpe

One of the city's oddest New Year's Day traditions, the Cool Kite Festival returns to Vete Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES