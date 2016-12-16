New Year'S Day
Trippy Music from the LSD Documentary ‘Orange Sunshine’
Manyfilmmakers producing a documentary on the utopian dreams surrounding LSD in the1960s would have resorted to the simple route: assemble the rights for a batchof period psychedelic hits—The Electric Prunes’ “I Had too Much.. more
Dec 16, 2016 8:58 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Paul Molitor Goes Home: The Brewers Miss Out on the Ignitor, Part II
Continuing on the trend of Brewers free agent signings that were notmeant to be, and as a follow-up to the frustratingdeparture of Paul Molitor from Milwaukee in 1992, I’d like todiscuss a lesser-known chapter of Brewers offseason history th.. more
Dec 12, 2016 8:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Senseless With Carroll
Nov 13, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Saz’s Introduces A New Spin on the Mozzarella Stick
Saz’s is introducing two new, spicier takes on the classicmozzarella stick, Jalapeño Mozzarella Sticks and Leinenkugel’s Kettle BrauBeer-Battered Pepper Jack Sticks, to its product line currently available inover 250 Wisconsin stores. .. more
Nov 9, 2016 9:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
THE GOOD DOCTOR at UW-Waukesha
It’s kind of a weird fusion. Mid-20th century light sitcom writer Neil Simon decided to take a look at a few short stories by the deeply intellectual Russian storyteller Anton Chekhov. The play that came out of this was The Good Doctor--a .. more
Oct 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Madman Might Seize Control of Dojo
Get Wry isacquainted with some doozies on social media, including Rohn Demogorgon, theuncle of a friend of a friend. This particular doozie is a purveyor of slotmachines, and he’s been known to complain about strange things—like how the.. more
V-Day Milwaukee Performance
Part of a global initiative to stop violence against women and girls, V-Day Milwaukee. The organizations raises money for other anti-violence organizations and helps raise awareness of violence against women. This Friday and Saturday amidst a cra.. more
Apr 2, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Polar Plunge 2011
It's that time of year again, time to take the 1st swim of the year, the 2011 Polar Bear Plunge! Jump-in time is at noon and will end at 2pm. The plunge is taking place at Milwaukee's lakefront at Bradford Beach on January 1, 20,New Year's ... more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New Year's Day Dinner
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New Year's Day Brunch
Celebrate with friendsand family in The Rouge at The Pfister Hotel. Enjoy a spectacular spreadof chef-prepared classics accompanied by Mimosas, Bloody Marys and muchmore. The perfect beginning to an exciting new year. Add anoverni,New Ye more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Hangover Tailgate
Looking for a place to watch the big game on New Year's Day? Kenadee's is hosting at Hangover Tailgate starting at 3pm. Watch the Rose Bowl Game (3:30pm) and later the UFC match, Edgar vs. Maynard at 9pm! Enjoy $3 Badger Bombs, $5 Bloody Ma... more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New Year's Day Hangover Brunch
Join the Whole Foods Market (2305 N. Prospect Ave.) and chef Jordan Short as he provides the perfect cure to your New Year's Eve hangover with a delicious brunch for your aching stomach and stop by the specialty department to grab a drink t... more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
"The Day After" Brunch
Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) is hosting their annual "The Day After" Brunch on New Year's Day from 10am to 3pm. They will offer 2 for 1 Bloody Marys and Mimosas. Reservations are recommended. Looking for a place to watch the Rose Bowl, Broca... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Polar Plunge (1/1)
Welcome in the new year with a frigid plunge into Lake Michigan. This year's Polar Plunge will be held at the Bradford Beach. Then stop back at Cans to warm up and share some drinks. More information will come on this event as the date gets... more
Jan 1, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Sundance Daze
Sundance Film FestivalPark City Utah - Day 6 Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden renew our hope for American fiim with their newest collaboration, Sugar. The team behind Half Nelson and Gowanus, Brooklyn add to their sterling track record with this poeti.. more
Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Reviews
Cool Kite Festival
Jan 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee