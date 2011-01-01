New Year's Guide
Polar Plunge 2011
It's that time of year again, time to take the 1st swim of the year, the 2011 Polar Bear Plunge! Jump-in time is at noon and will end at 2pm. The plunge is taking place at Milwaukee's lakefront at Bradford Beach on January 1, 20
New Year's Day Dinner
Jan 1, 2011
Hangover Tailgate
Looking for a place to watch the big game on New Year's Day? Kenadee's is hosting at Hangover Tailgate starting at 3pm. Watch the Rose Bowl Game (3:30pm) and later the UFC match, Edgar vs. Maynard at 9pm! Enjoy $3 Badger Bombs, $5 Bloody Ma
New Year's Day Brunch
Celebrate with friendsand family in The Rouge at The Pfister Hotel. Enjoy a spectacular spreadof chef-prepared classics accompanied by Mimosas, Bloody Marys and muchmore. The perfect beginning to an exciting new year. Add anoverni
Jan 1, 2011
New Year's Day Hangover Brunch
Join the Whole Foods Market (2305 N. Prospect Ave.) and chef Jordan Short as he provides the perfect cure to your New Year's Eve hangover with a delicious brunch for your aching stomach and stop by the specialty department to grab a drink t
Jan 1, 2011
The Hold Steady
Spend your New Year's Eve with The Hold Steady with special guests So So Radio and JAILL. The show starts at 9pm at the Riverside Theater, plus a midnight
Dec 31, 2010
NYE Down Under
This New Year's Eve (December 31), come on out to Down Under Lounge (710 N. Old World 3rd St.) for their New Year's Eve Bash! The fun starts at 9pm and includes a champagne toast at midnight, a food buffet and live music. The party is just
Dec 31, 2010
Pezzettino
Milwaukee's quirky, accordion-squeezing songwriter Pezzettino left the city for New York this summer, but she's made good on her promise to return regularly. If there's any musician who can be counted on to mark the holiday with flair
Dec 31, 2010
New Year's Eve at BLU
Dec 31, 2010
The Eleven Party
$11 specials on food,$11 mug with $2 tap refills or $4 rail drink refills, $11 Nacho
Dec 31, 2010
Sláinte: New Year's Eve
Imagine this: No lines, no outrageous cover charges, none of the typical NYE drama - just an amazing party to ring in the New Year! That's what Blackthorn Pub and Grill is planning for this New Year's Eve! Live performances by U2Zoo, (a Mi
Dec 31, 2010
New Year's Celebrations
Join Mamie's (3300 W. National Ave.) on New Year's Eve (Friday, December 31) for a New Year's Celebration. Enjoy music provided by Marvelous Mack from 11pm until 3am. Hats, horns and champagne will be given out at midnight. At 6am there wil
Dec 31, 2010
The Get Down
Turner Hall Ballroom is hosting a big dance party on New Year's Eve, starting at 9pm. With Real Soul and Funk music on original 45rpm's all night. Enjoy a complimentary buffet and $3 PBR Tall Boys. Admission is $10.
Dec 31, 2010
A SUITE NYE Party
Ring in the New Year with Suite on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 9pm until 4am. Tickets are $20 in advance, tickets guarantee walk in admission until 11:30 pm. Due to following capacity laws Suite will have to hold a line if they hit capac
Dec 31, 2010
Models Poppin Bottles NYE 2011
Ring in the New Year's at Mi.Key's with their Models Poppin' Bottles NYE Party on December 31 starting at 9pm. Music by DJ Max Percy and DJ Wreccked. $100 Bottle specials and a $20 cover. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight and late n
Dec 31, 2010
New Year's Eve Fun for the Whole Family
Party in Paradise! Parents, pack your family's overnight bags andring in the New Year with the Hilton Milwaukee's Paradise Landing New Year's Eve WaterparkSpecial! Enjoy 5 passes to the Waterpark and more. Paradise Landingboasts 20,000 squ
Dec 31, 2010
36 Hour NYE Party
Victor's (1230 N. Van Buren St.) is staying open on New Year's for 36 hours, just for you! You can enjoy one of two New Year's Eve Packages. The first is their Special Early Champagne Package for $20 per person and includes free champagne a
Dec 31, 2010
NYE-MKE 2011 Double Ball Drop
From the group that continues to re-invent New Years In Milwaukee, Newaukee presents MKE-NYE 2011 where they will celebrate midnight twice! There will be performances by: DJ Ma
Dec 31, 2010
New Year's Eve 2011
Caffrey's (717 N. 16th St.) and Murphy's (1613 W. Wells St.) are teaming up for New Year's Eve 2011! All packages will start at 9pm. The Love Bird package is $20 and includes either 2 pitchers or 6 rails and 1 bottle of champagne. The House
Dec 31, 2010
A Crisp Odyssey
A CRISP Odyssey starts on New Year's Eve at 9pm and goes to 9am the following morning. Drink specials will include $2 PBR, $2 JAMO, $10 Fishbowls, and $20 bottles of Champagne. CRISP will hosting a large lineup of DJs, including: DJ D1, DJ
Dec 31, 2010
