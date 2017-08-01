New York Times
The Foxconn Con
The promises of job creation in Wisconsin made by Foxconn, Scott Walker and Donald Trump amount, essentially, to a pack of lies. more
Aug 1, 2017 4:42 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
Non-Prophets: Harvard Elites Look to Analytics to Come to Grips with Historic Upset
Our sister newsweekly in Boston, DigBoston, sent a writer to the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism to cover a Harvard seminar that asks the question: How could the supposed best and the brightest in the world of political analysis h... more
Apr 18, 2017 10:57 AM Brendan McGuirk News Features 3 Comments
Death in Dystopia
Scythe, the first book in a chilling new series by Neal Shusterman, who has also written screenplays for films and TV shows, will be the topic of discussion by the author at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Shorewood Public Library. more
Dec 6, 2016 3:27 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Cost of College
In Fates and Traitors: A Novel on John Wilkes Booth, bestselling Wisconsin writer Jennifer Chiaverini returns to a familiar-to-her period of American history as she brings to life the stories of four women, each distinctly important in the ... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:45 PM Jenni Herrick Books
How to Heal for Real
The Skylight Music Theatre presents the award-winning musical Violet, a story about race, gender, beauty and faith—at the Broadway Theatre Center, Sept. 30 through Oct. 16. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:26 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Home Movies/Out on Digital 9.1
It doesn’t match The Godfather or even The Godfather III, yet despite its cliché-ridden screenplay, Hoodlum (1997) has points in its favor. One: an interesting story concerning an illegal, lucrative African American lottery scheme in Depres... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:32 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Walker’s Goal Is Destroying Progressive Wisconsin
The Republican-dominated state Legislature is poised to overhaul the state’s civil service system, undoing a major progressive feat accomplished by then-Wisconsin Gov. Robert La Follette to ensure fairness in the workplace. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 12 Comments
Gene Kelly’s Manly Dancing
GeneKelly and Fred Astaire were the great male dancers of golden age Hollywood, andyet their styles and personae were entirely distinct. Astaire looked at homegliding along the polished ballrooms of the rich while Kelly s.. more
Jan 4, 2014 2:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Conflicts? Deficits? Why Reporters Ignore the Real Story of the Clinton Foundation
The mere prospect of Hillary Rodham Clinton running for president again is evidently provoking outrage among old adversaries—from Rush Limbaugh and Fox News to Maureen Dowd—whose more
Aug 27, 2013 12:23 AM Joe Conason News Features
The Nice Thing About Bad Guys?
In Chuck Klosterman’s new book I Wear the Black Hat: Grappling with Villains (Real and Imagined), he returns with another series of essays on popular culture and this time convincingly argues that villains may not be more
Jul 15, 2013 3:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Jessie Ware Will Headline The Turner Hall Ballroom in November
Rising British pop star Jessie Ware will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 9, the venue announced today. Ware, who last year released her debut album Devotion , a sleek and sophisticated collection of downtempo electronic-pop and.. more
Jun 25, 2013 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Without Fear or Favor: the Heresies and Vindications of Anthony Lewis, 1927 to 2013
Anthony Lewis, the former New York Times reporter and columnist who died Monday, March 25, at the age of 85, shaped the American conscience on a broad range of issues, from civil liberties and civi,News Features more
Mar 31, 2013 11:02 PM Joe Conason News Features
'Kiss My Ass': Fear and Loathing in the Romney Campaign
If Mitt Romney's purpose in traveling abroad this summer was to prove his credentials as a potential... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 11 Comments
Boswell Hosts Fuller for 'Cocktail Hour'
Selected by The New York Times' Book Review as a 2011 “Notable Book of the Year,” Cocktail Hour Under the Tree of Forgetfulness is an unforgettable memoir by author Alexandra Fuller. In this firsthand account, Fuller takes readers to the more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Tara Donovan's Different Kind of Beauty at MAM
Tara Donovan is a contemporary artist riding a fairly powerful career trajectory. A 2008 recipient of a MacArthur Foundation genius grant, she has entered the hallowed halls of a number of museums, including the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM)..... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Woodland Pattern Hosts Joshua Clover
Joshua Clover is an accomplished writer, critic, teacher and journalist specializing in poetry and poetics, with an emphasis on the contemporary. Clover, who currently teaches in the Department of English at UC-Davis, is the author of two b... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Scrooge McRyan
Only in the Republican Party would Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan be considered... more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Promoting Militarism While Hiding Bloodshed
In a breathless story somehow presented as a groundbreaking revelation, The New York Times recently reported that the Pentagon is—shocker!—using all sorts of media channels to market itself to the nation's children. Though the Times present... more
Jun 17, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
M.I.A.'s Losing War Against Lynn Hirschberg
This weekend M.I.A. posted an untitled new song to her blog under a post responding to a critical New York Times Magazine profile by Lynn Hirschberg, but M.I.A.'s is not the first Lynn Hirschberg diss track. With Hole, Courtney Love infamously rec.. more
Jun 1, 2010 4:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Time To Get Serious About the Budget
Last month, President Obama proposed to freeze government spending on everything other than defense, veterans’ benefits, homeland security, Medicare and Social Security. The New York Times reported that administration officials depicted the... more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features