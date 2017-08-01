New York Times

RSS

The promises of job creation in Wisconsin made by Foxconn, Scott Walker and Donald Trump amount, essentially, to a pack of lies. more

Aug 1, 2017 4:42 PM Taking Liberties 18 Comments

non-prophets.jpg.jpe

Our sister newsweekly in Boston, DigBoston, sent a writer to the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism to cover a Harvard seminar that asks the question: How could the supposed best and the brightest in the world of political analysis h... more

Apr 18, 2017 10:57 AM News Features 3 Comments

bookpreview_scythe.jpg.jpe

Scythe, the first book in a chilling new series by Neal Shusterman, who has also written screenplays for films and TV shows, will be the topic of discussion by the author at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Shorewood Public Library. more

Dec 6, 2016 3:27 PM Books

bookpreview_payingtheprice.jpg.jpe

In Fates and Traitors: A Novel on John Wilkes Booth, bestselling Wisconsin writer Jennifer Chiaverini returns to a familiar-to-her period of American history as she brings to life the stories of four women, each distinctly important in the ... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:45 PM Books

a+egateway_alexmace.jpg.jpe

The Skylight Music Theatre presents the award-winning musical Violet, a story about race, gender, beauty and faith—at the Broadway Theatre Center, Sept. 30 through Oct. 16. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:26 PM A&E Feature

hoodlumfilmclips.jpg.jpe

It doesn’t match The Godfather or even The Godfather III, yet despite its cliché-ridden screenplay, Hoodlum (1997) has points in its favor. One: an interesting story concerning an illegal, lucrative African American lottery scheme in Depres... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:32 PM Home Movies

takingliberties_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

The Republican-dominated state Legislature is poised to overhaul the state’s civil service system, undoing a major progressive feat accomplished by then-Wisconsin Gov. Robert La Follette to ensure fairness in the workplace. more

Jan 19, 2016 3:10 PM News 12 Comments

 GeneKelly and Fred Astaire were the great male dancers of golden age Hollywood, andyet their styles and personae were entirely distinct. Astaire looked at homegliding along the polished ballrooms of the rich while Kelly s.. more

Jan 4, 2014 2:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

bill+clinton+visits+clinton+foundation+projects+7ymj3whe-opl.jpg.jpe

The mere prospect of Hillary Rodham Clinton running for president again is evidently provoking outrage among old adversaries—from Rush Limbaugh and Fox News to Maureen Dowd—whose more

Aug 27, 2013 12:23 AM News Features

chuck.jpg.jpe

In Chuck Klosterman’s new book I Wear the Black Hat: Grappling with Villains (Real and Imagined), he returns with another series of essays on popular culture and this time convincingly argues that villains may not be more

Jul 15, 2013 3:18 PM Books

jessieware-1.jpg.jpe

Rising British pop star Jessie Ware will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 9, the venue announced today. Ware, who last year released her debut album Devotion , a sleek and sophisticated collection of downtempo electronic-pop and.. more

Jun 25, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

anthony_lewis.jpg.jpe

Anthony Lewis, the former New York Times reporter and columnist who died Monday, March 25, at the age of 85, shaped the American conscience on a broad range of issues, from civil liberties and civi,News Features more

Mar 31, 2013 11:02 PM News Features

blogimage19487.jpe

If Mitt Romney's purpose in traveling abroad this summer was to prove his credentials as a potential... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

blogimage19168.jpe

Selected by The New York Times' Book Review as a 2011 “Notable Book of the Year,” Cocktail Hour Under the Tree of Forgetfulness is an unforgettable memoir by author Alexandra Fuller. In this firsthand account, Fuller takes readers to the more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18605.jpe

Tara Donovan is a contemporary artist riding a fairly powerful career trajectory. A 2008 recipient of a MacArthur Foundation genius grant, she has entered the hallowed halls of a number of museums, including the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM)..... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage18326.jpe

Joshua Clover is an accomplished writer, critic, teacher and journalist specializing in poetry and poetics, with an emphasis on the contemporary. Clover, who currently teaches in the Department of English at UC-Davis, is the author of two b... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18143.jpe

Only in the Republican Party would Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan be considered... more

Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

In a breathless story somehow presented as a groundbreaking revelation, The New York Times recently reported that the Pentagon is—shocker!—using all sorts of media channels to market itself to the nation's children. Though the Times present... more

Jun 17, 2011 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage5405.jpe

This weekend M.I.A. posted an untitled new song to her blog under a post responding to a critical New York Times Magazine profile by Lynn Hirschberg, but M.I.A.'s is not the first Lynn Hirschberg diss track. With Hole, Courtney Love infamously rec.. more

Jun 1, 2010 4:15 PM On Music

blogimage9836.jpe

Last month, President Obama proposed to freeze government spending on everything other than defense, veterans’ benefits, homeland security, Medicare and Social Security. The New York Times reported that administration officials depicted the... more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

