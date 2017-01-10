New Yorker
Speaking American: How Y’all, Youse and You Guys Talk: A Visual Guide (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Josh Katz
Despite homogenization and globalization, not to mention migration across state lines, regional differences persist in America’s spoken English. Some of those differences came as a surprise to New Jersey-born New Yorker Josh Katz, who compi... more
Jan 10, 2017 2:43 PM David Luhrssen Books
An Un-American Election
As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more
Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 29 Comments
Milwaukee Film Festival presents ‘Passport: Germany’
Hannah Arendt’s phrase, “the banality of evil,” has entered the vocabulary to describe not the architects of human catastrophe but the mechanics and janitors—the “little people” who grease the wheels and lubricate the engines of destr... more
Sep 15, 2013 1:40 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Art And Nature At The Portrait Society
Fifty-plus years ago as a teen seeking the “meaning of contentment,” I listened to Elvis wail “Crying in the Chapel” and decided it was strictly cornball. My mature preferences lead me to the spiritual highs discovered in woodlands more
Jan 16, 2013 2:34 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
If We're Headed Toward Greece, GOP Is Driving Us There
When Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters that Mitt Romney's foreign investment accounts... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 7 Comments
Pure Talent on Display at Erickson Gallery
Elaine Erickson Gallery is on floor one of the Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St. Erickson has certainly seen changes in the business of selling art. As Peter Schjeldahl notes in the May 7, 2012, issue of The New Yorker (“All Is Fairs x9... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Out of the Vinyl Deeps (University of Minnesota Press), by Ellen Willis
Rock critics often carried on like a boys' club (but then, so did most rock bands). An important, often overlooked female voice from the early years, Ellen Willis, became The New Yorker's first pop music critic in 1968. Sensing that the mus... more
Jun 13, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Winter’s Bone
A wintry, bleak and impoverished stretch of the Ozarks is the setting for the darkly compelling drama Winter’s Bone. In a Southern gothic worthy of Flannery O’Connor, a teenage girl, Ree (Jennifer Lawrence), is determined to keep her family from .. more
Oct 26, 2010 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sausage, Beer and Kraut
Milwaukee's German heritage goes back centuries. Options for dining out on food from the fatherland, however, tend to be pricy. The Old German Beer Hall bucks the trend by offering a less expensive place to sample the cuisine of one of the ... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
In Search of Lost Worlds
When you were younger, did you enjoy reading novels of dangerous exploits in fabulous, far The Lost City of Z ,Books more
Mar 27, 2009 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Mamet Shorts
The Boulevard Theatre continues its season with three early shorts by Chicago-born playwri Mam3t Plays, ,Theater more
Nov 25, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Terrorist Obama cover nearly doubles New Yorker sales
If you thought that the New Yorker Obama cover was offensive, well, you sure didn’t show it. The magazine is having trouble keeping up with the demand for issues with the controversial cover. The New York Post reports that the typical 43,000 newss.. more
Jul 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
George Bellows at The Milwaukee Art Museum
It may be Easter Sunday, but the art must go on. The Milwaukee Art Museum is open today f Crime. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mea Culpa Monday: The longest correction ever edition
It may be the longest newspaper correction you’ll ever see. Last week, The Las Vegas Sun devoted 535 words, nine full paragraphs explaining six distinct ways the article manipulated statistics, misreported facts, and improperly generated sources t.. more
Mar 9, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Rest is Noise: Listening to the Twentieth Century
In his beautifully written preface, New Yorker musiccritic Alex Ross concedes that 20th-c New Yorker ,None more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Alex Ross Around MKE
Fiction by Alice Munro
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Express Fiction