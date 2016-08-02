RSS

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival keeps the laughs coming during a busy week featuring Center Street Daze and NEWaukee’s Urban Island Beach Party. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

For the first time in more than a decade there’s reason to be excited about the Grand Avenue’s future. more

May 10, 2016 4:01 PM News Features 4 Comments

Newaukee’s Night Marketis returning this year on June 17th. The events, which are held oneWednesday a month from June through September, feature live music, food trucks,local vendors and family activities. The events go from 5-10 PM and are hel.. more

Jun 16, 2015 3:45 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by a guy who probably has stronger opinions than all three of us combined: Mike Brenner, the outspoken artist t.. more

Feb 5, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

Jan 11, 2015 12:49 AM Around MKE

The proposed sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual goes to the Milwaukee County Board for a vote on Dec. 18. Supervisor Patricia Jursik opposes the sale because it does not guarantee public access to the site. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:07 PM News Features 2 Comments

Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more

Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM Around MKE

You just can’t beat summer, can you? I don’t want to hear any crap-ola about summer being nearly over. (“Well, after July Fourth summer is about done.”) I don’t more

Jul 30, 2014 12:16 AM Hear Me Out

The Shepherd Express is joining with NEWaukee for the upcoming fourth annual Urban Island Beach Party. This year, the Shepherd is adding to the fun by running its popular Street Eats Mobile Food Festival as part of the party more

Jul 15, 2014 11:13 PM Dining Preview

As part of its ongoing campaign to put West Wisconsin Avenue to better use—to "activate" the area, in Millennial marketing parlance—NEWaukee will host a monthly night market in the empty Moiré Pavilion parking lot on Wisconsin Avenue between 4th a.. more

Jul 7, 2014 6:40 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

The sun is warm, lake breezes have lost their bite and the grass and trees are turning green. The warm-weather activities we’ve been anticipating throughout a very long winter are here to stay. One great festival to help kickoff the season ... more

May 5, 2014 12:08 AM Dining Preview

Merger News: The exciting merger of the Wisconsin Community Fund (WCF) with Forward Community Investments (FCI) was celebrated by an upbeat gathering at more

Nov 13, 2013 12:27 AM Around MKE

Many people know Milwaukee Athletic Club as a country club for the wealthy. The free rooftop parties will rebrand their image as a nightlife hangout for the early 20s and young professional crowds. The Koss Lunar music series will be held there on.. more

Jun 21, 2013 3:05 PM Around MKE

Tasting Triumph: A beautiful spring day did not deter more than 1,500 hungry and thirsty visitors from attending the Shepherd Express’ first Stein and Dine Beer, Cheese, and Sausage Festival. Guests sipped and more

Apr 29, 2013 4:04 PM Around MKE

Ian Abston is the young president of NEWaukee. Off The Cuff asked him about the organization and its Young Professional Week, April 15-21. more

Apr 12, 2013 2:59 PM Off the Cuff

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more

Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Before he made a name for himself as a solo artist with a stunning acoustic cover of The Knife’s “Heartbeats,” Swedish musician José González played in a string of hardcore/punk bands that struggled for recognition. Less kn more

Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The latest show from the all-woman comedy troupe Broadminded, Science and Surplus explores the comical side of contemporary science and technology. Among other things, the group examines how technology affects relationships and more

Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In another testament to Japan’s affinity for odd but awesome music, in February the Japanese label Parabolica Records released Source Errors Spells , the debut album from the Milwaukee noise-pop ensemble Worrier. With shades of Liars more

Apr 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco... more

Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

