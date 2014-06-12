Newhouse
Relive the Roaring 1950s with Brief Candles' "Terry Nation" Video
Last year Milwaukee shoegaze wizards Brief Candles broke from their usual tradition of taking their sweet damn time to release an EP with relatively quick turnaround. The Newhouse EP wasn't a huge departure for the group, and though it was quicker.. more
Jun 12, 2014 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 1 Comments
Stream Brief Candles' 'Newhouse' EP Ahead of This Weekend's Release Show
Though they've got nothing on genre standard bearers My Bloody Valentine in this regard, Milwaukee's go-to shoegaze band Brief Candles know a thing or two about taking their time. The group made fans wait a whole five years between their debut LP .. more
Oct 9, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Beach House
The Baltimore duo Beach House had already polished the muted, Mazzy Star-esque dream-pop of their 2006 self-titled debut album on their 2008 effort Devotion , but even their biggest supporters couldn’t have predicted more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Green Furniture Design
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more
Jan 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee