Milwaukee is unique for its large number of still-operating movie theaters from the golden era of cinema. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Film Festival (MFF) continues to expand, but its core mission, according to director Jonathan Jackson, remains “[making] Milwaukee a center of film culture.?" more

Sep 19, 2017 4:18 PM News Features

We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more

Sep 19, 2017 4:17 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Expresso 3 Comments

The Shepherd Express’ list of social and political justice-related events in and around Milwaukee for the period September 21-27, 2017. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:20 PM Saving Our Democracy

The Tenant-Landlord Mediation Program is only one effort in Milwaukee at reaching better outcomes through the avoidance of adversarial courtroom proceedings.

Sep 12, 2017 5:09 PM News Features

Joanne Lipo Zovic and Amy Koltz have launched the Tenant-Landlord Mediation Program in order to assist both landlords and their tenants to reduce the necessity of court cases and to solve disputes through non-adversarial discussions. more

Sep 12, 2017 5:01 PM News Features 2 Comments

Wisconsin should close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, its infamously ill-run youth prisons, and move toward a system of community-based programs to rehabilitate young offenders. more

Sep 12, 2017 4:59 PM Expresso

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is launching an Instrument Drive, collecting used instruments to distribute to children and schools in need. more

Sep 12, 2017 4:48 PM News Features

The new head of the East Side BID, Kristin Godfrey, discusses her vision for the neighborhood. more

Sep 12, 2017 4:35 PM News Features 1 Comments

When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more

Sep 12, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

The Shepherd Express’ clearinghouse for activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart s... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:14 PM Saving Our Democracy 1 Comments

Local performing arts groups and community organizations are filling the gap, providing arts-related education for students in schools where budgets for arts education have been slashed. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM News Features

Urban beekeeping is growing in popularity in Milwaukee, where it is fostered by several community organizations and supported by UW-Milwaukee-Extension, Marquette University and city government. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM News Features 1 Comments

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s career was based on stirring up outrageous ideas on right-wing talk radio. Here’s hoping this is the last column anyone ever writes about him inflicting damage on the lives of others. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:49 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

During his two terms as governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker has directed state resources to tax cuts for the wealthy rather than investment in education and the state’s future. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:30 PM Expresso 3 Comments

The Shepherd Express’ list of social and political activism events taking place throughout the Great Milwaukee area Sept. 7-13. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:45 PM Saving Our Democracy

Mark Belling says David Clarke is leaving office to take a mysterious new position. more

Aug 31, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 6 Comments

The Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (ASSEW) is a half-century old grassroots, volunteer-led non-profit organization dedicated to supporting autistic people and educating the public about autism. more

Aug 31, 2017 4:16 PM Expresso



Aug 29, 2017 4:16 PM News Features

