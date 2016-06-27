Newtheatre On Main
Auditions for Baggage Next Month
I know I’m not going to be able to see it. (Oconomowoc is solidly outside of me reach at present.) It makes me feel good to know that Allison Chicorel is directing a contemporary romantic comedy for the NewTheatre on Main this coming season. A.. more
Jun 27, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Three Friends’ Musical
J.W. Anderson and Joshua Parman’s Little By Little appears to be a charming, little three-person musical. Two women and one man have been friends since childhood. Their friendship is rendered in a quaint, little three-person musical. Sometim.. more
May 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for Grease in Oconomowoc
Set in 1959, it debuted in 1971. When Grease debuted, it was fondly looking back at a period that only a dozen years in the past. A dozen years in the past for us featured the birth of Facebook in a world of iPods, Usher and so on. It’s ki.. more
May 14, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Drowsy Chaperone Auditions
The logo says it’s a “new musical comedy.” Actually it’s a new musical comedy from 1998 that’s set in the ’20s. Bob Martin and Don McKellar’s retro stage musical The Drowsy Chaperone is actually a parody of the musical comedies of the ’20s... more
Feb 20, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A LITTLE Little Mermaid with The NewTheatre on Main
Kids perform for other kids and their parents as Oconomowoc’s NewTheatre on Main presents a staging of The Little Mermaid Jr. Yes, Ariel appeals to smaller audiences, but here the Little Mermaid is even...little- r as NewTheatre on Main pr.. more
Feb 7, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Little, Little Mermaid Auditions
In the early part of the year, there are a number of productions looking to audition. Local theatre groups are looking to audition children, comic actors and fly fishing reels. In today’s blog: children. This coming February, Allison Chicor.. more
Dec 18, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
