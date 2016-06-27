RSS

Newtheatre On Main

13006667_10154022456891280_7954512278892433573_n.jpg.jpe

I know I’m not going to be able to see it. (Oconomowoc is solidly outside of me reach at present.) It makes me feel good to know that Allison Chicorel is directing a contemporary romantic comedy for the NewTheatre on Main this coming season. A.. more

Jun 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

borouchoff.barnes.chicorel.jpg.jpe

J.W. Anderson and Joshua Parman’s Little By Little appears to be a charming, little three-person musical. Two women and one man have been friends since childhood. Their friendship is rendered in a quaint, little three-person musical. Sometim.. more

May 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

grease.jpg.jpe

Set in 1959, it debuted in 1971. When Grease debuted, it was fondly looking back at a period that only a dozen years in the past. A dozen years in the past for us featured the birth of Facebook in a world of iPods, Usher and so on. It’s ki.. more

May 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

drowsy chaperone logo.jpg.jpe

The logo says it’s a “new musical comedy.” Actually it’s a new musical comedy from 1998 that’s set in the ’20s. Bob Martin and Don McKellar’s retro stage musical The Drowsy Chaperone is actually a parody of the musical comedies of the ’20s... more

Feb 20, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Kids perform for other kids and their parents as Oconomowoc’s NewTheatre on Main presents a staging of The Little Mermaid Jr. Yes, Ariel appeals to smaller audiences, but here the Little Mermaid is even...little- r as NewTheatre on Main pr.. more

Feb 7, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

little-mermaid-jr-artwork-791x1024.jpg.jpe

In the early part of the year, there are a number of productions looking to audition. Local theatre groups are looking to audition children, comic actors and fly fishing reels. In today’s blog: children. This coming February, Allison Chicor.. more

Dec 18, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage12770.jpe

If his lyrics are to be taken as truth, Milwaukee folk-rocker Jonathan Burks is what you’d call a “functioning alcoholic”—high-functioning, even, considering that this year he has released two full-length albums. Tonight Burks cele more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Redistributionist—as epithets go, the moniker is so mild, so...2008. Today, we're hammered by screeds against Democrats' alleged socialism and President Obama's supposed Marxism. The class war is clearly on—the paranoids and royalists of th... more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

One of many wine-related befuddlements is trying to understand what the big deal is about oak. If you listen to some wine folks at (usually higher-end) tastings, as part of the oenological word salad that they're coming out with -- they mak... more

Oct 18, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage12506.jpe

With a sound steeped in tradition, songwriting that’s earned them comparisons to Woody Guthrie and a young Bruce Springsteen, and a combination of perseverance and gutsy determination, New York’s tightknit back-porch Americana/folk rock tro... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage12473.jpe

For diehard music fans of a certain age, a Nick Lowe concert is an event. Forget for a moment the infrequent airplay back in his post New Wave heyday with Rockpile and his production credits with The Pretenders, Graham Parker and Elvis Cost... more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES