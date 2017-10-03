Next Act Theatre
Making Startling Discoveries in Next Act's 'Silent Sky'
Playwright Lauren Gunderson really did her homework given what could be a difficult topic: the founding of modern astronomy. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:11 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Family Meets the Challenge of Mental Illness in 'Next to Normal'
Not many are challenged like the family in Next to Normal—an award-winning musical presented by All-In Productions that takes an intimate look at how mental illness affects not just the patient, but also everyone within that person’s univer... more
Sep 12, 2017 3:03 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 7-13, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:03 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Patrick Schmitz' 'Comedy of Othello' an Uproarious Lesson on The Bard
The latest Shakespeare parody starring the aptly named Shakesparody Players turned one of literature’s greatest tragedies on its head to uproariously funny effect in their production of The Comedy of Othello...kinda sorta at Next Act Theatr... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:00 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Dainty Rogues Combine Sci Fi and Sexiness
The Dainty Rogues are a local burlesque group that standsapart from other locals for their frontal approach to nerd culture. After showsthat have incorporated themes of steampunk, Dungeons & Dragons and crimesolving mystery, they set the.. more
May 31, 2017 3:11 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
Daleks and a Big Hot Robot Open in June
According to a recent U.N. report robots will soon replace 2/3 of all the jobs on the third world. The share of jobs that are going to be lost in the coming years to our plastic pals will be heavier in developing countries and parts of our own cou.. more
May 24, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Only We Know Best' Satirizes Dysfunctional Politics
Review of Milwaukee playwright Jason Powell’s satire on political dysfunction, Only We Know Best, performed by Milwaukee Metro Voices. more
May 16, 2017 2:26 PM A.J. MacDonald Theater
'Only We Know Best—At the Town Hall Meeting'
Milwaukee Metro Voices teams with composer Jason Powell at Next Act Theatre (May 12-21), a timely musical comedy that satirizes partisanship and strives to start a real conversation. more
May 9, 2017 1:26 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Wild Space’s Debra Loewen Marks Three Decades of Dance Making with ‘Wild at 30’
Debra Loewen’s Wild Space Dance Company celebrates 30 years of creating site-specific works with its upcoming performance, Wild at 30, at Next Act Theatre, May 4-6. more
May 2, 2017 1:13 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Next Act's 'Bloomsday' Discovers the Beauty of Looking Back
Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre’s production of Steven Dietz’s Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, it’s an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:39 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
A Unique Relationship With Time at Next Act
Next Act Theatre powerfully radiates romantic drama into the warmer weather this year as it presents Steven Dietz’ wonderfully bewildering Bloomsday. Youth and experience zigzag across the stage as an older couple interact with the younger couple .. more
Apr 9, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Revisiting a Day and a Lifetime
In Stephen Dietz’s Bloomsday (running at Next Act Theatre, April 6-30) under the direction of Joseph Hanreddy, the audience is invited to consider what it would be like to go back in time and change an important decision. The play follows a... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:04 PM Evan Thomas Casey A&E Feature
Strong Performances by Young Artists at UWM’s Winterdances
This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more
Divorce and Dementia in Next Act’s Cleverly Crafted ‘The Other Place’
This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more
Cupid’s Arrows Hit the Mark in Skylight’s ‘I Love You’
This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more
Next Act Explores Emotional Memory in The Other Place
Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The High Drama of Pain and Loss
A conversation with David Cecsarini and Deborah Staples, the husband-and-wife pair respectively directing and starring in Sharr White’s psychological and emotional thriller, The Other Place. Staged at Next Act Theatre, the production runs F... more
Jan 31, 2017 1:33 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
It Keeps Us Coming Back: David Cecsarini on Next Act Theatre
The Shepherd Express talks to David Cecsarini, artistic director of Next Act Theatre, about his lengthy career in Milwaukee-area theater, on his programming decisions and on the art form in general. more
Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM John Schneider Spring Arts Guide
Next Act's 'unSilent Night' Combines Old-Time Radio and Human Drama on Christmas Eve
Next Act Theatre premieres John Kishline and Edward Morgan’s holiday piece, unSilent Night, through Dec. 11. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 9.28
The Taming by heavily produced modern playwright Lauren Gunderson runs at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 29-Oct. 23. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly