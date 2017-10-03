RSS

Photo credit: Ross Zentner

Playwright Lauren Gunderson really did her homework given what could be a difficult topic: the founding of modern astronomy. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:11 PM Theater

nexttonormalbymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Not many are challenged like the family in Next to Normal—an award-winning musical presented by All-In Productions that takes an intimate look at how mental illness affects not just the patient, but also everyone within that person’s univer... more

Sep 12, 2017 3:03 PM Theater

performingartsweekly09072017.jpg.jpe

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

comedyofothello.jpg.jpe

The latest Shakespeare parody starring the aptly named Shakesparody Players turned one of literature’s greatest tragedies on its head to uproariously funny effect in their production of The Comedy of Othello...kinda sorta at Next Act Theatr... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

daintyrogues4.jpg.jpe

The Dainty Rogues are a local burlesque group that standsapart from other locals for their frontal approach to nerd culture. After showsthat have incorporated themes of steampunk, Dungeons & Dragons and crimesolving mystery, they set the.. more

May 31, 2017 3:11 PM Around MKE

dr-who.jpg.jpe

According to a recent U.N. report robots will soon replace 2/3 of all the jobs on the third world. The share of jobs that are going to be lost in the coming years to our plastic pals will be heavier in developing countries and parts of our own cou.. more

May 24, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

onlyweknowbest.jpg.jpe

Review of Milwaukee playwright Jason Powell’s satire on political dysfunction, Only We Know Best, performed by Milwaukee Metro Voices. more

May 16, 2017 2:26 PM Theater

onlyweknowbest.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Metro Voices teams with composer Jason Powell at Next Act Theatre (May 12-21), a timely musical comedy that satirizes partisanship and strives to start a real conversation. more

May 9, 2017 1:26 PM A&E Feature

aegateway_wildspace_byjessicakaminski.jpg.jpe

Debra Loewen’s Wild Space Dance Company celebrates 30 years of creating site-specific works with its upcoming performance, Wild at 30, at Next Act Theatre, May 4-6. more

May 2, 2017 1:13 PM A&E Feature

nextact.jpg.jpe

Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre’s production of Steven Dietz’s Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, it’s an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:39 PM Theater

jordan watson in bloomsday with next act.jpg.jpe

Next Act Theatre powerfully radiates romantic drama into the warmer weather this year as it presents Steven Dietz’ wonderfully bewildering Bloomsday. Youth and experience zigzag across the stage as an older couple interact with the younger couple .. more

Apr 9, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

bloomsday.jpg.jpe

In Stephen Dietz’s Bloomsday (running at Next Act Theatre, April 6-30) under the direction of Joseph Hanreddy, the audience is invited to consider what it would be like to go back in time and change an important decision. The play follows a... more

Mar 21, 2017 1:04 PM A&E Feature

uwmwovendance.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM Dance

aegateway_nextact_a_byrosszentner.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Theater

inreview_skylight_a_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Theater

16174768_1392986137380676_2964341456352824322_n.jpg.jpe

Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Theater

aegateway_nextact_a_byrosszentner.jpg.jpe

A conversation with David Cecsarini and Deborah Staples, the husband-and-wife pair respectively directing and starring in Sharr White’s psychological and emotional thriller, The Other Place. Staged at Next Act Theatre, the production runs F... more

Jan 31, 2017 1:33 PM A&E Feature

davidcecsarini.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express talks to David Cecsarini, artistic director of Next Act Theatre, about his lengthy career in Milwaukee-area theater, on his programming decisions and on the art form in general. more

Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Spring Arts Guide

unsilentnight.jpg.jpe

Next Act Theatre premieres John Kishline and Edward Morgan’s holiday piece, unSilent Night, through Dec. 11. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:16 PM Theater

paw_thetaming_(bytimothymoder).jpg.jpe

The Taming by heavily produced modern playwright Lauren Gunderson runs at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 29-Oct. 23. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:27 PM Performing Arts Weekly

