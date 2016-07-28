Next Actors
Out Of Order with the Next Actors
The Next Actors is a six-week playwriting and performance program offered free of charge to a select group of Milwaukee teens. This summer’s program is drawing to a close. Guided by theater professionals, the group has crafted a show that it.. more
Jul 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Actors at Month’s End
Once again, Next Act Theatre has been hosting a summer theater intensive that has high-school-age students writing, directing and starring in an original theatre piece. A program of impressive longevity, Next Act has been working with high school .. more
Jul 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Act’s Next Actors This Month
Next Act Theatre’s summer program Next Actors have been back in session these past few weeks. The program has teens working with local theatre professionals to write and produce an original theater piece. The group has been working with pr.. more
Jul 4, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Actors--Summer Teen Acting Auditions This Weekend
Next Act Theatre will be hosting auditions this weekend for its Next Actors program. It’s a summer theatre program fro aspiring actors in high school.It’s a really interesting program . . . each summer Next Act hosts a six-week playwriting and .. more
May 13, 2011 9:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Broadminded’s Stylish ‘Lions and Tigers and Zombies’
Broadminded continues to offer experimental yet accessible sketch comedy with Lions and Tigers and Zombies?. The all-female comedy group’s latest show doesn’t quite live up to its last program, Science & Surplus, but it still offers enough ... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
European Design Since 1985
The Milwaukee Art Museum’s “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century” exhibit, which runs through Jan. 9, 2011, examines objects from 1985 to 2005 and reflects on the ways in which recent design relates to art. The diverse more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Into the Woods
Off The Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman isn’t shy about his love for playwright Stephen Sondheim, and typically produces at least one Sondheim production a year. This year the honors go to Into the Woods , Sondheim’s more
Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Dillinger Four w/ Japanther, The Brokedowns and Holy Shit
After a six-year wait between albums, pop-punk veterans Dillinger Four released Civil War on Fat Wreck Chords last October. While staying true to form with catchy hooks and power-pop melodies, Dillinger Four shows signs of adulthood by inje... more
Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee