RSS

Next Chapter Bookshop

Sep 25, 2014 12:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

red star cocktail club milwaukee trocadero.jpg.jpe

Herbs deProvence-infused Rehorst Citrus and Honey Vodka, fresh lemon juice, blackpepper syrup, balsamic vinegar and muddled strawberries are the ingredientsthat make up Red Star Cocktail Club’s $10 cocktail, Missed Connection. As with allof th.. more

Feb 5, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

theo3.jpg.jpe

So a “war of words”has broken out over the Milwaukee County board’s dismissal of its corporationcounsel, Kimberly Walker. On the one hand youhave 13 supervisors who voted to terminate her—a supermajority that canoverride Abele’s expected .. more

Jun 27, 2013 8:56 PM Daily Dose

cascio.jpg.jpe

Jun 27, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

bookprev.jpg.jpe

Next Chapter Bookshop welcomes Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers, author of The Yellow Birds, on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Birds is a breathtaking account of friendship and loss told... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Books

blogimage19300.jpe

A summer trip to northern Wisconsin is a rich tradition for many, including author Marnie Mamminga, who recounts childhood visits up north in Return to Wake Robin: One Cabin in the... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18699.jpe

Ted Allen doesn't write about food as much as he used to. The Food Network personality began his career as a restaurant critic and food writer for Chicago and Esquire magazines—he continues to contribute to the latter on occasion... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18461.jpe

Wisconsinites are familiar with longtime Sen. Russ Feingold and his progressive foreign-policy vision. Now, readers everywhere can take in his ideas. Feingold, who spent nearly 20 years in the U.S. Senate, has authored a new book that looks... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Free Counseling: Got a problem? Perhaps it can easily be resolved at Hamburger Mary's monthly Shrink-N-Drink. Clinical psychologist Julie Helmrich, Ph.D., who is astute, serious and realistic, as well as clever and funny, fielded handwritte... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage17623.jpe

Complex, intimate friendships that span decades are true examples of the power of relationships. In Lauren Fox's new book Friends Like Us, the seasoned friendship between Willa and Jane is at the heart of the story. This duo lives together.... more

Feb 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

<em>The Big Year </em>packs together three of the funniest Hollywood stars in a mildly mirthful spoof of “competitive birding”a strange contest between avid birdwatchers for spotting the greatest number of the winged creatures in a one-year period.. more

Feb 3, 2012 1:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage15909.jpe

Lesley Kagen looks to build on the phenomenal success of her 2007 novel, Whistling in the Dark, with the sequel Good Graces. The second book again features a captivating, locally based narrative told in the authentic voices of Sally O'Malle... more

Aug 30, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10739.jpe

After the Sex Pistols imploded in 1978, singer John Lydon went on to form the band he would spend the next 14 years with: Public Image Ltd., which would become nearly as important in shaping post-punk as the Pistols had been shaping punk. more

Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9944.jpe

History inspires great fiction, and tales of young heroes who succeed against insurmountable odds often top best-seller lists. In the collection The Five Ancestors, history and heroism come together in seven captivating young adult novels b... more

Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage9383.jpe

The JournalSentinel’s reporting led MPS Board President Michael Bonds to fire off a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage9386.jpe

Graphic designer JoeHausch observed this vacancy within the world’s garnish caddies and came upwith a simple but brilliant concept: the Cholive, featuring whole cream ganachein a rich, dark chocolate truffle. The olive-shaped Cholive can ev... more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage9385.jpe

,Dining Out more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage7893.jpe

Boren permanently moved to Nicaragua in 2002 but periodically returns to Wisconsin to spre Shepherd Express ,Books more

Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage6366.jpe

The challenges facing brick-and-mortar bookstores represent the diminishing analog way of For information on events at Boswell and Next Chapter, visit www.boswellbooks.com and www. ,Cover Story more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES