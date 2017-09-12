RSS

Next To Normal

Not many are challenged like the family in Next to Normal—an award-winning musical presented by All-In Productions that takes an intimate look at how mental illness affects not just the patient, but also everyone within that person’s univer... more

Sep 12, 2017 3:03 PM Theater

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Nothing in the nature of musical theater demands that it be superficial. Civilization’s first plays, the soul-expanding Greek tragedies, were musicals about nature, society and individual responsibility. more

Sep 5, 2013 4:38 PM A&E Feature

Greendale Community Theatre delves into modern suburban middle-class drama as it presents the contemporary musical Next To Normal. Under the direction of Brian Bzdawka, the cast renders a very believable family dynamic. more

Jan 18, 2013 1:44 PM Theater

The creative team behind last year's hit <I>Cabaret</i> brings us The Rep's <i>Next to Normal</i>. Employing a high-tech surreal design concept, the pop-rock musical explores the life of a mother struggling with bipolar d more

Jan 15, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The huge crowds that go to touring Broadway shows at the Marcus Center would have a much better time at Next To Normal. There’s a power and an intimacy here that a touring show can’t touchcertainly not one that comes through a huge venue like th.. more

Dec 11, 2011 5:55 AM Theater

