Next To Normal
Family Meets the Challenge of Mental Illness in 'Next to Normal'
Not many are challenged like the family in Next to Normal—an award-winning musical presented by All-In Productions that takes an intimate look at how mental illness affects not just the patient, but also everyone within that person’s univer... more
Sep 12, 2017 3:03 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 7-13, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:03 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
‘Ragtime’ at the Rep
Nothing in the nature of musical theater demands that it be superficial. Civilization’s first plays, the soul-expanding Greek tragedies, were musicals about nature, society and individual responsibility. more
Sep 5, 2013 4:38 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Musical Domestic Madness in Greendale
Greendale Community Theatre delves into modern suburban middle-class drama as it presents the contemporary musical Next To Normal. Under the direction of Brian Bzdawka, the cast renders a very believable family dynamic. more
Jan 18, 2013 1:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next to Normal
The creative team behind last year's hit <I>Cabaret</i> brings us The Rep's <i>Next to Normal</i>. Employing a high-tech surreal design concept, the pop-rock musical explores the life of a mother struggling with bipolar d more
Jan 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Next to Normal
The creative team behind last year's hit <I>Cabaret</i> brings us The Rep's <i>Next to Normal</i>. Employing a high-tech surreal design concept, the pop-rock musical explores the life of a mother struggling with bipolar d more
Jan 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Next to Normal
The creative team behind last year's hit <I>Cabaret</i> brings us The Rep's <i>Next to Normal</i>. Employing a high-tech surreal design concept, the pop-rock musical explores the life of a mother struggling with bipolar d more
Jan 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Better Broadway At The Quadracci
The huge crowds that go to touring Broadway shows at the Marcus Center would have a much better time at Next To Normal. There’s a power and an intimacy here that a touring show can’t touchcertainly not one that comes through a huge venue like th.. more
Dec 11, 2011 5:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater