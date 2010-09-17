Next Year
Knocking Down the Wall
On the morning of Aug. 13, 1961, the people of Berlin awakened to find that a wall had risen overnight across the heart of their city. East Germany’s Communist bosses organized the project with great secrecy in an effort to shut in the citizens .. more
Sep 17, 2010 12:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Plale’s List of Late Donations: Go Coal!
As first reported by Xoff, it looks like state Sen. Jeff Plale is getting a little help from his deep-pocketed friends in the final days of his re-election campaign. His report of late contributionsmade after the last reporting deadlinesh.. more
Sep 14, 2010 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Same Time, Next Year
Hopelessly romantic in a vaguely offbeat way, Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year is a mid-'70s oddity. It's the story of a pair of people who meet once a year to engage in an extramarital affair. In the Sunset Playhouse’s production, whic... more
Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Same Time, Next Year
Hopelessly romantic in a vaguely offbeat way, Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year is a mid-'70s oddity. It's the story of a pair of people who meet once a year to engage in an extramarital affair. In the Sunset Playhouse’s production, whic... more
Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Same Time, Next Year
Hopelessly romantic in a vaguely offbeat way, Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year is a mid-'70s oddity. It's the story of a pair of people who meet once a year to engage in an extramarital affair. In the Sunset Playhouse’s production, whic... more
Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Annual Tryst
Hopelessly romantic in a vaguely offbeat way, Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year is a mi Same Time, Next Year ,Theater more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater