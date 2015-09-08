Nfc
Packers 2015: Past Due
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the Packers’ pre-season record and make their regular season predictions. more
Sep 8, 2015 4:37 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
49ers Run Out the Clock on the Packers' Season
The 2013 Green Bay Packers season ended the same way it had last January, and with the same outcome in which the past two seasons began—a Packers loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The,Sports more
Jan 6, 2014 9:22 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
GREEN BAY PACKERS: ACROSS A GIANT DIVIDE
Funny, isn't it, how the same game can look so different to two people depending on where they're located, physically and emotionally? Witness a phone conversation more
Nov 20, 2013 2:22 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Where was the Packers secondary?
Ok, I'll admit off the bat that I don't know a lot about defensive schemes, but it sure seemed to me like the Packers didn't have any idea what they were doing on defense yesterday and it almost cost them the game.My guess would be that other tea.. more
Nov 8, 2011 3:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Clutch
Radio doesn’t have much use for Clutch’s brand of hard rock, but at this point, Clutch doesn’t have much use for the radio, either. The Maryland band, which began in the ’90s by melding Led Zeppelin-esque riffs with Faith No More-s more
Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Packers leave me speechless
I haven't been blogging on the Packers much lately because I've been struggling to find something - anything - to say about the disappointment this team has levied on their fans, but thus far I've come up empty. Tallying 16 more minutes of possess.. more
Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Packers vs Cowboys
I try not to do too much horn-tooting, but this is a big shot for me to reach a bigger audience, so I'm passing on the link. If you'd like to, click. If not, no big deal. No pressure! My packers thoughts on the game Sunday night...Are writte.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Will Leitch
Sports fans, are you tired of sports shows and channels condescending you? So is Will Leitch, the sports writer who went on to start the popular independent sports blog Deadspin.com, a site that examines sports with a sense of humor but without a... more
May 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
BEST DELICATESSEN
Benji’s Deli 4156 N. Oakland Ave. 332-7777 Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008