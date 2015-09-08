RSS

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the Packers’ pre-season record and make their regular season predictions. more

Sep 8, 2015 4:37 PM A&E Feature

aaron rodgers colin kaepernick 2014 green bay packers playoffs hug.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

The 2013 Green Bay Packers season ended the same way it had last January, and with the same outcome in which the past two seasons began—a Packers loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The,Sports more

Jan 6, 2014 9:22 AM More Sports

sports.jpg.jpe

Funny, isn't it, how the same game can look so different to two people depending on where they're located, physically and emotionally? Witness a phone conversation more

Nov 20, 2013 2:22 AM More Sports

Ok, I'll admit off the bat that I don't know a lot about defensive schemes, but it sure seemed to me like the Packers didn't have any idea what they were doing on defense yesterday and it almost cost them the game.My guess would be that other tea.. more

Nov 8, 2011 3:21 AM More Sports

I haven't been blogging on the Packers much lately because I've been struggling to find something - anything - to say about the disappointment this team has levied on their fans, but thus far I've come up empty. Tallying 16 more minutes of possess.. more

Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

I try not to do too much horn-tooting, but this is a big shot for me to reach a bigger audience, so I'm passing on the link. If you'd like to, click. If not, no big deal. No pressure!   My packers thoughts on the game Sunday night...Are writte.. more

Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

