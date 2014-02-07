RSS

Nhl

the jazz estate.jpg.jpe

It's not too often we get good news about the local jazz scene to report, but this week the scene breathed a rare sigh of relief when it was revealed that the Jazz Estate will be staying put. Co-owner Brian Sanders put the bar on the market last f.. more

Feb 7, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

Former Badger hockey players were much in the news this off-season, as both Justin Schultz and Ryan Suter's eventual whereabouts were the subject of much (MUCH) internet banter.Ottawa decided to opt out of such a situation with Kyle Turris by sig.. more

Aug 31, 2012 1:35 AM More Sports

Lots of former Badger hockey player news this weekend.We've followed the path of former-Badger and Hobey Baker finalist Justin Schultz, who opted to become a free agent before ever playing a professional game.The Schultz situation was unusual, b.. more

Jul 2, 2012 1:06 AM More Sports

Incoming freshman Nic Kerdiles was selected in the second round (36th overall) by his hometown Anaheim Ducks this morning.Kerdiles had hoped to be a first round draft pick, but I imagine being able to play at home will make up for sliding down a .. more

Jun 23, 2012 2:49 PM More Sports

blogimage18428.jpe

Next week the dizzying coverage of the NFL draft will remind us that whatever the season, football is the No. 1 professional sport in America. But the NFL is facing a crisis created by the nature of the sport... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

The Globe and Mail in Toronto had an interesting article highlighting the increased interest the NHL is showing in women's hockey.The Women's World Championship is currently taking place in Burlington, VT and the women's Frozen Four was less than.. more

Apr 9, 2012 2:19 AM More Sports

It took just 10 days for Blake Geoffrion to get called up from AHL Hamilton to his NHL parent-club Montreal.You'll remember that Blake, when he skates for the Canadiens, will become a fourth-generation Hab.Both great-grandfather Howie Morentz's .. more

Feb 28, 2012 4:10 AM More Sports

It's not an exaggeration to call the University of Wisconsin NHL University. There are 20 former Badgers currently skating in the NHL. 11 former Badgers played in last season's playoffs - more than any other college.One of the Badgers who has str.. more

Dec 21, 2011 10:25 PM More Sports

Just 17 games into the season, Admirals coach Kirk Muller was hired away to be the head coach for the NHL Carolina Hurricanes.Former Admirals coach Lane Lambert was promoted to an assitant position with the AHL's parent team, the Nashville Predat.. more

Nov 29, 2011 11:54 PM More Sports

Badger women's hockey coach Mark Johnson and former Badger men's hockey coach Jeff Sauer were selected as two fo the 2011 recipients of the Lester Patrick trophy. The trophy, given by the NHL and USA Hockey, is given each year to four people and .. more

Sep 20, 2011 10:40 PM More Sports

Last season, former-Hobey Baker winner and Badger Blake Geoffrion became the first ever fourth-generation player to play in the NHL. That's a lot of history. And it's not even the tip of the iceberg. Being fourth-generation at anything is impressi.. more

Sep 20, 2011 8:20 PM More Sports

One current and three furture Badgers were drafted by NHL teams over the weekend.NHL drafts are different in that teams draft players usually just out of high school and hold their rights throughout their juniors or college career.Michael Mersch.. more

Jun 27, 2011 5:04 PM More Sports

11 former Badgers are skating in the NHL playoffs, the most of any college.There is not a first round matchup that does not include a Badger. KyleFrom Paul Capobianco on UWBadgers.com: There have been eight games played and 27 goals scored thus .. more

Apr 17, 2011 9:03 PM More Sports

It took just 2 1/2 NHL games and less than 20 minutes of ice time for former Badger Blake Geoffrion to find the back of the net. The goal came in the first period of the Predators game vs Edmonton last night. One of the assists on the goal came f.. more

Mar 2, 2011 1:50 PM More Sports

Derek Stepan is making a name for himself on the big stage of New York City. The latest is a profile from the Wall Street Journal.   Read it here more

Oct 14, 2010 7:26 PM More Sports

Derek Stepan left Wisconsin after two years and there was some question as to whether he was NHL-ready, or if he'd spend time in the minors before joining the NY Rangers.After leading his team in pre-season scoring, Stepan made the team out of c.. more

Oct 11, 2010 1:09 PM More Sports

Former Badger and Hobey Baker Award winner Blake Geoffrion made it official today when he signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators. Per the Preds release, Blake became the first Tenneessee native to be signed to an NHL.. more

Jun 16, 2010 2:51 AM More Sports

Joe Pavelski probably isn't even one of the first five names a Badger hockey fan can name off the 2006 National Championship team, but he's quietly made a name for himself with the San Jose Sharks and he's been having a hell of a playoffs so fa.. more

Apr 30, 2010 2:05 AM More Sports

Apr 29, 2010 7:49 PM Daily Dose

blogimage9953.jpe

World dominance is ours! Or so said much of last week’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. Team USA led in medals entering the final days, but with no Dreaded Red Empire to vanquish, so what? Our NHL guys beating Canada’s NHL guys is nice, bu... more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES