Nhl
Good News: Milwaukee's Jazz Estate Isn't Going Anywhere
It's not too often we get good news about the local jazz scene to report, but this week the scene breathed a rare sigh of relief when it was revealed that the Jazz Estate will be staying put. Co-owner Brian Sanders put the bar on the market last f.. more
Feb 7, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Former Badger Kyle Turris 5 year, $17.5 million extension with Ottawa
Former Badger hockey players were much in the news this off-season, as both Justin Schultz and Ryan Suter's eventual whereabouts were the subject of much (MUCH) internet banter.Ottawa decided to opt out of such a situation with Kyle Turris by sig.. more
Aug 31, 2012 1:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Schutlz-watch 2012 comes to an end; Burish, Street sign deals
Lots of former Badger hockey player news this weekend.We've followed the path of former-Badger and Hobey Baker finalist Justin Schultz, who opted to become a free agent before ever playing a professional game.The Schultz situation was unusual, b.. more
Jul 2, 2012 1:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger Jake McCabe, future Badger Nic Kerdiles taken early in 2nd round of NHL draft
Incoming freshman Nic Kerdiles was selected in the second round (36th overall) by his hometown Anaheim Ducks this morning.Kerdiles had hoped to be a first round draft pick, but I imagine being able to play at home will make up for sliding down a .. more
Jun 23, 2012 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Can Football Keep Taking These Hits?
Next week the dizzying coverage of the NFL draft will remind us that whatever the season, football is the No. 1 professional sport in America. But the NFL is facing a crisis created by the nature of the sport... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
NHL taking an interest in women's hockey
The Globe and Mail in Toronto had an interesting article highlighting the increased interest the NHL is showing in women's hockey.The Women's World Championship is currently taking place in Burlington, VT and the women's Frozen Four was less than.. more
Apr 9, 2012 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Geoffrion called by Habs, will honor family with number
It took just 10 days for Blake Geoffrion to get called up from AHL Hamilton to his NHL parent-club Montreal.You'll remember that Blake, when he skates for the Canadiens, will become a fourth-generation Hab.Both great-grandfather Howie Morentz's .. more
Feb 28, 2012 4:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Former Badger Elliot tearing up NHL
It's not an exaggeration to call the University of Wisconsin NHL University. There are 20 former Badgers currently skating in the NHL. 11 former Badgers played in last season's playoffs - more than any other college.One of the Badgers who has str.. more
Dec 21, 2011 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Admirals coach hired by NHL's Carolina
Just 17 games into the season, Admirals coach Kirk Muller was hired away to be the head coach for the NHL Carolina Hurricanes.Former Admirals coach Lane Lambert was promoted to an assitant position with the AHL's parent team, the Nashville Predat.. more
Nov 29, 2011 11:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Johnson, Sauer named winners of Lester Patrick Award
Badger women's hockey coach Mark Johnson and former Badger men's hockey coach Jeff Sauer were selected as two fo the 2011 recipients of the Lester Patrick trophy. The trophy, given by the NHL and USA Hockey, is given each year to four people and .. more
Sep 20, 2011 10:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
USA Hockey turning 75, honors Geoffrion legacy
Last season, former-Hobey Baker winner and Badger Blake Geoffrion became the first ever fourth-generation player to play in the NHL. That's a lot of history. And it's not even the tip of the iceberg. Being fourth-generation at anything is impressi.. more
Sep 20, 2011 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Four Badgers taken in NHL draft
One current and three furture Badgers were drafted by NHL teams over the weekend.NHL drafts are different in that teams draft players usually just out of high school and hold their rights throughout their juniors or college career.Michael Mersch.. more
Jun 27, 2011 5:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger dominating NHL playoffs
11 former Badgers are skating in the NHL playoffs, the most of any college.There is not a first round matchup that does not include a Badger. KyleFrom Paul Capobianco on UWBadgers.com: There have been eight games played and 27 goals scored thus .. more
Apr 17, 2011 9:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Blake Geoffrion scores first NHL goal
It took just 2 1/2 NHL games and less than 20 minutes of ice time for former Badger Blake Geoffrion to find the back of the net. The goal came in the first period of the Predators game vs Edmonton last night. One of the assists on the goal came f.. more
Mar 2, 2011 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Stepan profiled in Wall Street Journal
Derek Stepan is making a name for himself on the big stage of New York City. The latest is a profile from the Wall Street Journal. Read it here more
Oct 14, 2010 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Former Badger Stepan has record start
Derek Stepan left Wisconsin after two years and there was some question as to whether he was NHL-ready, or if he'd spend time in the minors before joining the NY Rangers.After leading his team in pre-season scoring, Stepan made the team out of c.. more
Oct 11, 2010 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Blake Geoffrion signs with Nashville Predators
Former Badger and Hobey Baker Award winner Blake Geoffrion made it official today when he signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators. Per the Preds release, Blake became the first Tenneessee native to be signed to an NHL.. more
Jun 16, 2010 2:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Former Badger and WI native raking in NHL playoffs
Joe Pavelski probably isn't even one of the first five names a Badger hockey fan can name off the 2006 National Championship team, but he's quietly made a name for himself with the San Jose Sharks and he's been having a hell of a playoffs so fa.. more
Apr 30, 2010 2:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
OUCH! 680 Jobs May Be Cut at MPS
Apr 29, 2010 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Curl Up and Enjoy a Sport for the Masses
World dominance is ours! Or so said much of last week’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. Team USA led in medals entering the final days, but with no Dreaded Red Empire to vanquish, so what? Our NHL guys beating Canada’s NHL guys is nice, bu... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports