The Nice Outfit
The Art of Food
On Saturday, Sept. 25, Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast (WiSE) is hosting The Art of Food, an evening of hors d'oeuvres, wine, music, sculptures, nature and art. The Art of Food will be held at the Lynden Sculpture Garden, which offers a unique.. more
Sep 17, 2010 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
The Nice Outfit
Formed from the core of Trolley, a once-prolific Milwaukee group that has mostly laid dormant for the past half-decade, the power-pop ensemble The Nice Outfit picks up where that band left off, tightening and focusing its sound. Packing pun... more
Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Nice Outfit
Formed from the core of Trolley, a once-prolific Milwaukee group that has mostly laid dor Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee