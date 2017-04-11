Nicholas Harazin
The Magical Realism of Renaissance Theaterworks' 'The Violet Hour'
Richard Greenberg’s The Violet Hour graces the stage of Renaissance Theaterworks with a profound yet playful exploration of 20th-century history, the power structures of relationships and the nature of time itself. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:30 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly Week of April 6, 2017
Renaissance Theaterworks concludes their season with the quirky comedy The Violet Hour, while Boozy Bard Productions, Marquette Theater, All In Productions, the SMPAC and the Marcus Center present one-man shows and plays of their own. Class... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Judy Garland at the End of the Rainbow
What is most likely to become legend? Our personal memories? The latest tabloid headlines? Or the possibility that those who are larger than life are no different than the rest of us? In fact, they may very well be far more wounded than we—... more
Jan 17, 2014 2:49 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
No Comeback For Judy Garland in The Rep's 'End Of The Rainbow'
Chicago actress Hollis Resnik plays the legendary Judy Garland in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s End of the Rainbow. The story opens in December of 1968 as the performer prepares for another comeback. Of course, as the title suggests, th... more
Jan 8, 2014 11:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's Evening With A Family From The '40s
The serious mid-to-late 20th family drama had gone quite a few different places . . . walking into Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s The Subject Was Roses, I expected something profoundly dark. The 1964 drama about an adult son returning to his two .. more
Nov 21, 2010 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ballini & Ogburn
As they do every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, local singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, a guitarist/pianist who took home the Shepherd’s 2006 Best Of Milwaukee award for Acoustic Performer, and Ryan Ogburn, the accomplished mandolinist from... more
Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee