RSS

Nicholas Mcgegan

classicalreview_nicholasmcgegan_byrandybeach_.jpg.jpe

Photo by Randy Beach

Guest conductor Nicholas McGegan has been a regular presence at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for at least 15 years. He is known as an interpreter of music of the 17th and 18th centuries, and his witty and joyful spirit was felt in all the m... more

Jun 16, 2015 9:23 PM Classical Music

Ionesco's The Chairs was originally staged in 1952. Beckett's Endgame made its premiered half a decade later. Half a decade may separate the two plays, but the Theatre of the Absurd has them more or less occupying the same space. They both seem to.. more

Feb 10, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage9957.jpe

About 10 years ago I wrote that Nicholas McGegan should narrate a PBS series on classical music. His witty remarks at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last weekend gave me the same thought again. Laughs came aplenty, such as at the description ... more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES