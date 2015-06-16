Nicholas Mcgegan
Milwaukee Symphony Goes Baroque
Guest conductor Nicholas McGegan has been a regular presence at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for at least 15 years. He is known as an interpreter of music of the 17th and 18th centuries, and his witty and joyful spirit was felt in all the m... more
Jun 16, 2015 9:23 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Chairs at the Alchemist
Ionesco's The Chairs was originally staged in 1952. Beckett's Endgame made its premiered half a decade later. Half a decade may separate the two plays, but the Theatre of the Absurd has them more or less occupying the same space. They both seem to.. more
Feb 10, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
McGegan, Almond’s Fresh ‘Seasons’ at MSO
About 10 years ago I wrote that Nicholas McGegan should narrate a PBS series on classical music. His witty remarks at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last weekend gave me the same thought again. Laughs came aplenty, such as at the description ... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music