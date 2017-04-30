RSS

Nick Belley

18194723_10154804615988821_3410480217174710135_n.jpg.jpe

Kindergarten is a strange and bewildering time of life filled with inexpressible drama and intense joy. First Stage brings the reality of kindergarten to the stage with strikingly jubilant clarity in Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook. Based on the chi.. more

Apr 30, 2017 11:06 AM Theater

theatrereview_rep_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

In Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s world premiere of Sirens of Song, three Grecian sirens realize they’ve been transformed into human women and from here, the audience journeys through a roughly chronological history of women told with spoken... more

Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

bronzeville.jpg.jpe

Photo by Ross Zetner/ Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and Theatre LILA’s production of The Mojo and the Sayso is an astute and timely masterpiece. Inspired by the 1974 shooting of a black 10-year-old by a police officer who allegedly mistook him for a burglar, Aishah ... more

Feb 2, 2016 4:44 PM Theater

blogimage13612.jpe

Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba remains h... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

