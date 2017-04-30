Nick Belley
Inside the Mind of Junie B. Jones
Kindergarten is a strange and bewildering time of life filled with inexpressible drama and intense joy. First Stage brings the reality of kindergarten to the stage with strikingly jubilant clarity in Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook. Based on the chi.. more
Apr 30, 2017 11:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Rep’s Outstanding World Premiere of ‘Sirens of Song’
In Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s world premiere of Sirens of Song, three Grecian sirens realize they’ve been transformed into human women and from here, the audience journeys through a roughly chronological history of women told with spoken... more
Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘The Mojo and the Sayso’ For Transcending Grief
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and Theatre LILA’s production of The Mojo and the Sayso is an astute and timely masterpiece. Inspired by the 1974 shooting of a black 10-year-old by a police officer who allegedly mistook him for a burglar, Aishah ... more
Feb 2, 2016 4:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Artistic Spirit Thrives in Latino Arts Inc.’ ‘Cuban Printmaking’
Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba remains h... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts