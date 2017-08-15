RSS

Nick Demske

artpreview_inspirationstudios_a.jpg.jpe

Deb Marett's portrait exhibition, "Famous" honors everyday celebrities at West Allis' Inspiration Studios; on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-4:30 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to hear from and about three of Marett's meritorious subj...

Aug 15, 2017 1:42 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_mowa.jpg.jpe

The Museum of Wisconsin Art features "Tom Bamberger: Hyperphotographic" (March 25-May 21), the first exhibition to be given the run of its three changing exhibition spaces of the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Alverno College offers a Spirit F...

Mar 21, 2017 2:41 PM Visual Arts

woodlawnpattern.jpg.jpe

The 23rd Annual Woodland Pattern Book Center Annual Poetry Marathon and Benefit runs 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 through 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Jan 24, 2017 2:38 PM Books

bookpreviewwoodlandpattern.jpg.jpe

Poets John Murillo and Tyehimba Jess will perform a live reading at Woodland Pattern beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 in an event that will also feature guest curator Nick Demske.

Nov 29, 2016 3:04 PM Books

bookpreview_jryanstradal.jpg.jpe

J. Ryan Stradal's heartfelt debut novel Kitchens of the Great Midwest follows Eva, a culinary prodigy. Told with tenderness and quirky good humor, the novel unravels the complicated relationship between food, community and comfort. Stradal ...

Jun 7, 2016 4:27 PM Books

blogimage18808.jpe

The first Midwest Small Press Festival will be held in Milwaukee from June 1-3. This innovative event aims to celebrate regional accomplishments in the growing small-press movement and serve as an avenue to share literary works. Opening-nig...

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Books

