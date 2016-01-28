Nick Lowe
This Week on The Disclaimer: Remaking Downtown in the Bucks' Image
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're blitzing our way through a whole bunch of micro-topics, some fun, others depressing. We kick things off by discussing one of .. more
Jan 28, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Elvis Costello’s cover of Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” turned the song into a hit, but it was Curtis Stigers’ lesscelebrated cover of that song from the massive-selling sound more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Red Knife Lottery Teases New Material
One of Milwaukee’s finest bands has been all too silent lately, but this month Red Knife Lottery returned with a 7-inch single, “Hip Bruisers,” and promises of a new album. The 7-inch’s title track, now streaming on the band’s Myspace page, i.. more
May 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Nick Lowe
If there’s anotheralbum that gives such an impression of pop offhandedness yet hold Jesus of Cool ,CD Reviews more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews