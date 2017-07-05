Nick Offerman
Sam Elliott is 'The Hero'
“Lone Star BBQ—The PerfectPartner for Your Chicken," Lee Hayden insists. A movie star in the 1970s, Lee(Sam Elliott) is reduced to doing voice work for commercials. He keeps impatience in check when the unseen producer asks .. more
Jul 5, 2017 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week in Milwaukee: April 7-13
April brings a “Parks and Rec” alum, a goth icon, a local favorite son and Jay Leno to Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2016 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a realistic film about an adolescent afflicted with a terminal illness. more
Jun 23, 2015 3:22 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Recap: Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally Got Intimate at the Riverside Theater
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally divulged the dirtiest details of their sex life during a night of song and comedy. more
May 11, 2015 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
This Week in Milwaukee: May 7-13
Bob Dylan, Tech N9ne and Melt-Banana return to Milwaukee, while Nick Offerman shares a couple of shows with his wife. more
May 5, 2015 9:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Kings of Summer
Parents can be so annoying! And in the droll coming-of-age comedy The Kings of Summer, a trio of teenage boys acts out a boyish fantasy by escaping from home to the woods. Best friends Joe (Nick Robinson) and Patrick more
Jun 10, 2013 12:08 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Nick Offerman @ The Pabst Theater
Nick Offerman lends more than a little bit of himself to his breakout “Parks and Recreation” character Ron Swanson, the sitcom’s spokesman for all things masculine. Like Swanson, Offerman is a proud outdoorsmen more
Feb 25, 2013 1:07 PM Evan Rytlewski Comedy
Mummies of the World
Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee