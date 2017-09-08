Nick Olig
Let's Roast the Packers' Headshots from 'Tecmo Super Bowl'
Nick Olig delivers a comical rundown of the Green Bay Packers Tecmo Super Bowl Headshots. more
Sep 8, 2017 11:25 AM Nick Olig More Sports
Aaron Rodgers Deserves a Wingman Like Me
When I saw the rumor confirmed that Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn were breaking up, I thought, “What can I do to help? Of course. I’ll offer to be his wingman." more
Apr 13, 2017 10:10 AM Nick Olig More Sports
Wisconsin's Sad Farewell to Jay Cutler
Wisconsin bids farewell to the quarterback of the rival Chicago Bears, Jay Cutler. more
Mar 13, 2017 10:23 AM Nick Olig Green Bay Packers
Loading Ink for Milwaukee’s Tattoo Battle Royale
Havingtattoos has made me more conscious of the forces of gratitude and regret. Tattoosembellish what we already sense is true: Life leaves its mark on us as much as wetry to leave our mark on life. Whether our flesh shows it or not, we g.. more
Dec 5, 2016 5:00 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
This Election in Sports Analogies
It’s tough to make a living as a writer, and some of us have aknack for making it seem damn-near impossible. Sometimes writing about sportspays more than comedy, and priorities ensue. But if Comedy Sportz has taught usnothing besides th.. more
Madman Might Seize Control of Dojo
Get Wry isacquainted with some doozies on social media, including Rohn Demogorgon, theuncle of a friend of a friend. This particular doozie is a purveyor of slotmachines, and he’s been known to complain about strange things—like how the.. more
Majik Man: Behind the Poster
In a slyattempt to renew interest in a little team called the Green Bay Packers, GetWry contacted Perry Dale, high school classmate of former quarterback DonMajkowski and photographer of the poster above. Initially bothered by someonetos.. more
Adam Krause Brought Us Gags
There are times when I’m almostsure that each one of us is alone in the universe, toiling in chaos, victims ofa big accident. But then an even bigger coincidence comes along, and somethingdeep within the mystery winks at me, and I go on believi.. more
Creepy Clown’s Comeback
Greetings of hello and balloon animals to all you nicepeople! The locals of Green Bay have taken to calling me Gags, but to behonest, I’m not a fan of that name. It’s too unpleasant. So please, call me my realname: Dahmer the Clown. Now, dres.. more
Dad Really Loves His Guns
Following a busy stretch of summerhighlighted by Father’s Day and the Fourth of July, local dad Bo Van Dam setaside some time with Get Wry todiscuss the truly important things in life. “They’re blessings. They mean theworld to me,” .. more
Believing 24/7 Wall St.’s Drinking Study in 12 Steps
In a list of the drunkest citiesin America, Wisconsin had seven in the top ten and five more in the top 20. Imean, we really kicked some serious ass… Maybe a little too much ass. Somemight say excessive use of alcohol is a bad thing. T.. more
Local Jagoff Embraces Van Hagar
Jagoff Chad Stoobler boldly ruins everyone's night by playing OU812 in its entirety.FOND DU LAC, WI—Furthering his reputation for bothering bar patrons, an area man has once againinserted upwards of fifteen dollars into a jukebox so that he alon.. more
Wannabe Lovers: In Honor of Prince
A couple months ago, without a clue how soon the icon wouldbe gone, I wrote a piece that was inspired by Prince. Specifically, one of hismany, many great songs: "I Wanna be Your Lover.” Characteristic of the man’ssavvy with the fairer sex, i.. more
H2Bro Part III: Bridge over Troubled Water
Inking Teenage Homer with Scott LaShay
The first tattooScott LaShay of Akara Arts everetched into flesh was the logo of the punk band Crass. Years later, he investeda few dozen hours of craft and focus into replicating a Vincent Van Gogh paintingon someone’s back. I ask him about.. more
H₂Bro Part II: Who’ll Stop the Rain?
H2Bro Part I: River of Dreams
I clap my hands as H2Bro takes the stage, but in an instant myapplause is drowned out by the hollers and shrieks of the fans of “Wisconsin’smost hydrated cover band.” Brothers Willy and Billy McHydro pose withcharismatic smirks behin.. more
Nobody Brought a Football
Living in a place that cherishesfootball as much as Wisconsin does has given us the secondhand joy of SuperBowl triumph, and that’s nice, but we’ve also had to watch a lot of athletesblundering through local endorsements. From Reggie White rasp.. more
Home Team Survivors Beat Zombies
Musingsabout zombies used to entail more of a commitment to a niche, and that nichecould be found at places like widely ignored lunch tables. What was once acultish fascination has gradually trended into the mainstream, so much so thatone of t.. more
Saved By The Blue Ribbon
When I ask Joel to pick the mostinteresting thing that happened to him on December 28th, 2013, he feels theanswer is obvious.“Igot shot. By a bullet.” He pauses, grins, and adds, “From a gun.” Thatmarked the first and only time he ha.. more
Let's Roast the Packers' Headshots from 'Tecmo Super Bowl'
Nick Olig delivers a comical rundown of the Green Bay Packers Tecmo Super Bowl Headshots. more
Sep 8, 2017 11:25 AM Nick Olig More Sports
The Day Uecker Took Koufax Deep
The truth is, Uke wasn’t always as terrible as he’d like us to believe. For instance, he clubbed a home run off a three-time Cy Young award winner, Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax. more
Jul 24, 2017 10:59 AM Nick Olig Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments
Aaron Rodgers Deserves a Wingman Like Me
When I saw the rumor confirmed that Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn were breaking up, I thought, “What can I do to help? Of course. I’ll offer to be his wingman." more
Apr 13, 2017 10:10 AM Nick Olig More Sports
Wisconsin's Sad Farewell to Jay Cutler
Wisconsin bids farewell to the quarterback of the rival Chicago Bears, Jay Cutler. more
Mar 13, 2017 10:23 AM Nick Olig Green Bay Packers
Standups Greg Bach and J. Tyler Menz: The Visitor and The Aficiona-D’oh! of Milwaukee's 'Simpsons' Podcast
Jan 5, 2017 7:41 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
Loading Ink for Milwaukee’s Tattoo Battle Royale
Havingtattoos has made me more conscious of the forces of gratitude and regret. Tattoosembellish what we already sense is true: Life leaves its mark on us as much as wetry to leave our mark on life. Whether our flesh shows it or not, we g.. more
Dec 5, 2016 5:00 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
This Election in Sports Analogies
It’s tough to make a living as a writer, and some of us have aknack for making it seem damn-near impossible. Sometimes writing about sportspays more than comedy, and priorities ensue. But if Comedy Sportz has taught usnothing besides th.. more
Madman Might Seize Control of Dojo
Get Wry isacquainted with some doozies on social media, including Rohn Demogorgon, theuncle of a friend of a friend. This particular doozie is a purveyor of slotmachines, and he’s been known to complain about strange things—like how the.. more
Majik Man: Behind the Poster
In a slyattempt to renew interest in a little team called the Green Bay Packers, GetWry contacted Perry Dale, high school classmate of former quarterback DonMajkowski and photographer of the poster above. Initially bothered by someonetos.. more
Adam Krause Brought Us Gags
There are times when I’m almostsure that each one of us is alone in the universe, toiling in chaos, victims ofa big accident. But then an even bigger coincidence comes along, and somethingdeep within the mystery winks at me, and I go on believi.. more
Creepy Clown’s Comeback
Greetings of hello and balloon animals to all you nicepeople! The locals of Green Bay have taken to calling me Gags, but to behonest, I’m not a fan of that name. It’s too unpleasant. So please, call me my realname: Dahmer the Clown. Now, dres.. more
Dad Really Loves His Guns
Following a busy stretch of summerhighlighted by Father’s Day and the Fourth of July, local dad Bo Van Dam setaside some time with Get Wry todiscuss the truly important things in life. “They’re blessings. They mean theworld to me,” .. more
Believing 24/7 Wall St.’s Drinking Study in 12 Steps
In a list of the drunkest citiesin America, Wisconsin had seven in the top ten and five more in the top 20. Imean, we really kicked some serious ass… Maybe a little too much ass. Somemight say excessive use of alcohol is a bad thing. T.. more
Local Jagoff Embraces Van Hagar
Jagoff Chad Stoobler boldly ruins everyone's night by playing OU812 in its entirety.FOND DU LAC, WI—Furthering his reputation for bothering bar patrons, an area man has once againinserted upwards of fifteen dollars into a jukebox so that he alon.. more
Wannabe Lovers: In Honor of Prince
A couple months ago, without a clue how soon the icon wouldbe gone, I wrote a piece that was inspired by Prince. Specifically, one of hismany, many great songs: "I Wanna be Your Lover.” Characteristic of the man’ssavvy with the fairer sex, i.. more
H2Bro Part III: Bridge over Troubled Water
Inking Teenage Homer with Scott LaShay
The first tattooScott LaShay of Akara Arts everetched into flesh was the logo of the punk band Crass. Years later, he investeda few dozen hours of craft and focus into replicating a Vincent Van Gogh paintingon someone’s back. I ask him about.. more
H₂Bro Part II: Who’ll Stop the Rain?
H2Bro Part I: River of Dreams
I clap my hands as H2Bro takes the stage, but in an instant myapplause is drowned out by the hollers and shrieks of the fans of “Wisconsin’smost hydrated cover band.” Brothers Willy and Billy McHydro pose withcharismatic smirks behin.. more
X-Men Battles at the Park
In an effort topromote my book More Stories, andAdditional Stories , I considered posting the entire 83,329 words in asingle entry on the Express website.Why not give readers something great for free and ask them to pay for itanyway? It’s .. more