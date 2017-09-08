RSS

Nick Olig

tecmobowlmain.jpg.jpe

Nick Olig delivers a comical rundown of the Green Bay Packers Tecmo Super Bowl Headshots. more

Sep 8, 2017 11:25 AM More Sports

rodgersmunn.jpg.jpe

When I saw the rumor confirmed that Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn were breaking up, I thought, “What can I do to help? Of course. I’ll offer to be his wingman." more

Apr 13, 2017 10:10 AM More Sports

cutler.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin bids farewell to the quarterback of the rival Chicago Bears, Jay Cutler. more

Mar 13, 2017 10:23 AM Green Bay Packers

akaraarts2.jpg.jpe

Havingtattoos has made me more conscious of the forces of gratitude and regret. Tattoosembellish what we already sense is true: Life leaves its mark on us as much as wetry to leave our mark on life. Whether our flesh shows it or not, we g.. more

Dec 5, 2016 5:00 PM Around MKE

trumpstunner.jpg.jpe

It’s tough to make a living as a writer, and some of us have aknack for making it seem damn-near impossible. Sometimes writing about sportspays more than comedy, and priorities ensue. But if Comedy Sportz has taught usnothing besides th.. more

Nov 4, 2016 7:00 PM Comedy

madmanolig.jpg.jpe

Get Wry isacquainted with some doozies on social media, including Rohn Demogorgon, theuncle of a friend of a friend. This particular doozie is a purveyor of slotmachines, and he’s been known to complain about strange things—like how the.. more

Oct 6, 2016 4:07 PM Comedy

majikmanmain.jpg.jpe

In a slyattempt to renew interest in a little team called the Green Bay Packers, GetWry contacted Perry Dale, high school classmate of former quarterback DonMajkowski and photographer of the poster above. Initially bothered by someonetos.. more

Sep 12, 2016 9:43 PM Comedy

clownoligmain.jpg.jpe

There are times when I’m almostsure that each one of us is alone in the universe, toiling in chaos, victims ofa big accident. But then an even bigger coincidence comes along, and somethingdeep within the mystery winks at me, and I go on believi.. more

Aug 18, 2016 9:14 PM Comedy

clownoligmain.jpg.jpe

Greetings of hello and balloon animals to all you nicepeople! The locals of Green Bay have taken to calling me Gags, but to behonest, I’m not a fan of that name. It’s too unpleasant. So please, call me my realname: Dahmer the Clown. Now, dres.. more

Aug 8, 2016 6:11 PM Comedy

dadgunsmain.jpg.jpe

Following a busy stretch of summerhighlighted by Father’s Day and the Fourth of July, local dad Bo Van Dam setaside some time with Get Wry todiscuss the truly important things in life. “They’re blessings. They mean theworld to me,” .. more

Jul 25, 2016 9:28 PM Comedy

getwrywallstmain.jpg.jpe

In a list of the drunkest citiesin America, Wisconsin had seven in the top ten and five more in the top 20. Imean, we really kicked some serious ass… Maybe a little too much ass. Somemight say excessive use of alcohol is a bad thing.  T.. more

Jun 3, 2016 3:34 PM Comedy

hagar.jpg.jpe

Jagoff Chad Stoobler boldly ruins everyone's night by playing OU812 in its entirety.FOND DU LAC, WI—Furthering his reputation for bothering bar patrons, an area man has once againinserted upwards of fifteen dollars into a jukebox so that he alon.. more

May 26, 2016 8:24 PM Comedy

prince.jpg.jpe

A couple months ago, without a clue how soon the icon wouldbe gone, I wrote a piece that was inspired by Prince. Specifically, one of hismany, many great songs: "I Wanna be Your Lover.” Characteristic of the man’ssavvy with the fairer sex, i.. more

Apr 25, 2016 4:24 PM Comedy

h2bromain.jpg.jpe

Apr 20, 2016 5:36 PM Comedy

akara5.jpg.jpe

The first tattooScott LaShay of Akara Arts everetched into flesh was the logo of the punk band Crass. Years later, he investeda few dozen hours of craft and focus into replicating a Vincent Van Gogh paintingon someone’s back. I ask him about.. more

Mar 21, 2016 7:59 PM Comedy

h2bro1.jpg.jpe

Mar 3, 2016 7:25 PM Comedy

olig5.jpg.jpe

I clap my hands as H2Bro takes the stage, but in an instant myapplause is drowned out by the hollers and shrieks of the fans of “Wisconsin’smost hydrated cover band.” Brothers Willy and Billy McHydro pose withcharismatic smirks behin.. more

Feb 16, 2016 4:53 PM Comedy

football1.jpg.jpe

Living in a place that cherishesfootball as much as Wisconsin does has given us the secondhand joy of SuperBowl triumph, and that’s nice, but we’ve also had to watch a lot of athletesblundering through local endorsements. From Reggie White rasp.. more

Jan 4, 2016 10:04 PM Comedy

thinkstockphotos-488113404.jpg.jpe

Musingsabout zombies used to entail more of a commitment to a niche, and that nichecould be found at places like widely ignored lunch tables. What was once acultish fascination has gradually trended into the mainstream, so much so thatone of t.. more

Nov 20, 2015 4:20 PM Comedy

nick welcome to fond du lac 2.jpg.jpe

When I ask Joel to pick the mostinteresting thing that happened to him on December 28th, 2013, he feels theanswer is obvious.“Igot shot. By a bullet.” He pauses, grins, and adds, “From a gun.” Thatmarked the first and only time he ha.. more

Oct 6, 2015 2:27 PM Comedy

