Found Footage Festival Returns to Milwaukee
On Sunday, November 27, the Found Footage Festival returnsto Milwaukee as a part of the show’s first tour since 2014. Hosted by FFFfounders and curators Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, the Festival features clipsfrom their massive collection of .. more
Nov 23, 2016 5:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Found Footage Festival Comes to Milwaukee
Displaying treasures foundamidst the junk of a disposable culture has always been the mission of the Found Footage Festival. Theannual touring film festival is a showcase for oddball videos rescued fromdumpsters and thrift shops by .. more
Nov 18, 2016 2:08 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Found Footage Festival Celebrates Cinematic Weirdos and Other Art Previews
In 1917, Frenchartist Marcel Duchamp laid a urinal on its back, signed it “R. Mutt” and wrylyentitled it Fountain . When theSociety of Independent Artists declined to exhibit the work, Duchamp resignedfrom the board and took his epoc.. more
Nov 17, 2015 7:02 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Performances this week include Ace Frehley at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Yelawolf at Turner Hall Ballroom, Phil Vassar at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Volcano Choir at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
Nov 25, 2014 11:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 27-Dec. 4
Give the Mitchell Park Domes people credit for this: When they scheduled their weekly Music Under Glass concert series, they committed themselves to hosting it every Thursday, including Thanksgiving, a date most more
Nov 27, 2013 12:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Knapp Energizes MSO’s Annual ‘Messiah’ Concert
Messiah, Handel’s evergreen oratorio, has become a Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra tradition each December. Large audiences attended five performances last week at three venues. I heard the Friday evening performance at the Cathedral of St. Jo... more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Brookfield Native on ‘Stuff Hipsters Hate’
Hipsterdom, a fascinating counterculture of 20- and 30-somethings that rose to distinction by its hatred of everything mainstream while remaining highly market-oriented and consumer-driven, is the subject of the hilarious new book Stuff Hip... more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Gaslight Anthem w/ Fake Problems
On The Gaslight Anthem’s 2008 sophomore album, The ’59 Sound , the New Jersey group used hard-strummed punk guitars and classic-rock melodies to celebrate mid-century Americana, with songs like "Here's Looking at You, Kid more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee