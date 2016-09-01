Nick Sanborn
Thump Along With the New Sylvan Esso Single "Radio"
National electro-pop favorites and friends of Milwaukee Sylvan Esso are preparing to release a new album next year, their follow-up to their widely loved 2014 album, and in the meantime they've got a new single to share called "Radio." It's got a .. more
Sep 1, 2016 1:51 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Made of Oak's Debut EP is Now Streaming
Nick Sanborn has been making vibrant, structurally surprising electronic music as Made of Oak since well before teaming with singer Amelia Meath in Sylvan Esso, but it's only now that he's gotten around to releasing a proper EP with the project. P.. more
Nov 2, 2015 9:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cedar AV Are Finally Releasing an Album
Anybody who followed Milwaukee's experimental electronic music scene around the '00s and early '10s probably has fuzzy but fond memories of Cedar AV, a trio made up of three of the city's most expressive electronic musicians: Nate Zabriskie, Erik .. more
Oct 16, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Nick Sanborn's Debut Single as Made of Oak, "Pinebender"
Milwaukee expat Nick Sanborn has been busy for the last couple of years as the producing half of festival-headlining favorites Sylvan Esso, but he's also continued producing on the side, recording under under his longtime solo moniker Made of Oak... more
Sep 17, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Collections of Colonies of Bees Release an Album From the Vault
Milwaukee’s instrumental post-rock ensemble Collections of Colonies of Beeshave been unusually quiet the last few years, as members have spread themselves across outside projects. It was a bit of a surprise, then, when the bandended their long d.. more
Sep 3, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sylvan Esso w/ Dosh @ The Pabst Theater
For the sake of one’s own sanity, it’s probably unwise to try to understand, with any real precision, why one act should find rapid success over another of a similar caliber. You could perhaps,Concert Reviews more
Sep 8, 2014 10:44 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 4-10
Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more
Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream Sylvan Esso's Lovable Self-Titled Debut
Some albums just hit their mark. The collaboration of singer Amelia Meath (Mountain Man) and producer Nick Sanborn (Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak), Sylvan Esso has been turning heads since last year with their early singles, earning the good grac.. more
May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath are Capturing Hearts as Sylvan Esso
March has been a fruitful month for Sylvan Esso, the electro/indie/soul tandem of former Milwaukeean Nick Sanborn (of Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak; he’s the half of the duo less likely to be mistaken as Sylvan Esso) and singer Amelia Meath (of M.. more
Mar 25, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nick Sanborn: Lend Me Your Voice @ Pitman Theatre
The Alverno Presents series has long been a local haven for artists looking to work outside of your usual music-show format. It’s easy to simply play a set with nothing more to it, to say “I wr,Concert Reviews more
Nov 11, 2013 10:48 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Nick Sanborn, "Lend Me Your Voice" and the Milwaukee Music Scene's Glass Ceiling
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Nick Sanborn, a once-prolific contributor to the Milwaukee music scene who has since mov.. more
Nov 8, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hidden River Art Festival’s Three-Day Outdoor Event
Every fall residents of the Milwaukee area can look forward to the Hidden River Art Festival at Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (SLWC). This fifth-annual art event takes place Sept. 17-19 and represents the organization... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Out-of-State Republican Voucher Money Supports Democrats Plale, Sanchez and Findley
What do school vouchers and mining equipment manufacturer Bucyrus International have in common?Not much, unless you’re receiving campaign fliers from the pro-school-voucher group American Federation for Children (AFC) promoting state Sen. J... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Inside America’s Concentration Camps: Two Centuries of Internment and Torture (Lawrence Hill), by James L. Dickerson
The title is provocative and the tone polemical. James L. Dickerson is an investigative reporter, not a historian, and sometimes leaps to simplistic conclusions. He maintains that immigrants who came to America for economic reasons “tended ... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Paul Collins Beat w/ The Obsolettes and Ian Olvera & The Sleepwalkers
The Paul Collins Beat—an American group once known simply as The Beat until the British band of the same name created brand confusion, forcing the change—was one of the lucky late-’70s power-pop bands granted a critical reappraisal. Thou more
Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Avett Brothers w/ The Low Anthem @ The Riverside Theater
Capitalizing on the golden opportunity of their Milwaukee appearance being up-sized from Turner Hall Ballroom to the Riverside Theater, The Avett Brothers and The Low Anthem played with a purpose on Saturday night as admiring concertgoers l... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
As Oscars Approach, Lee Daniels Discusses Precious
Will Precious be this year’s Slumdog Millionaire and sweep theAcademy Awards? It&rs Precious ,Film more
Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews 3 Comments