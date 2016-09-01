RSS

National electro-pop favorites and friends of Milwaukee Sylvan Esso are preparing to release a new album next year, their follow-up to their widely loved 2014 album, and in the meantime they've got a new single to share called "Radio." It's got a ..

Sep 1, 2016 1:51 PM On Music

Nick Sanborn has been making vibrant, structurally surprising electronic music as Made of Oak since well before teaming with singer Amelia Meath in Sylvan Esso, but it's only now that he's gotten around to releasing a proper EP with the project. P..

Nov 2, 2015 9:30 PM On Music

Anybody who followed Milwaukee's experimental electronic music scene around the '00s and early '10s probably has fuzzy but fond memories of Cedar AV, a trio made up of three of the city's most expressive electronic musicians: Nate Zabriskie, Erik ..

Oct 16, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee expat Nick Sanborn has been busy for the last couple of years as the producing half of festival-headlining favorites Sylvan Esso, but he's also continued producing on the side, recording under under his longtime solo moniker Made of Oak...

Sep 17, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee's instrumental post-rock ensemble Collections of Colonies of Beeshave been unusually quiet the last few years, as members have spread themselves across outside projects. It was a bit of a surprise, then, when the bandended their long d..

Sep 3, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Sara Bill

For the sake of one's own sanity, it's probably unwise to try to understand, with any real precision, why one act should find rapid success over another of a similar caliber. You could perhaps,Concert Reviews

Sep 8, 2014 10:44 AM Concert Reviews

Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall

Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Some albums just hit their mark. The collaboration of singer Amelia Meath (Mountain Man) and producer Nick Sanborn (Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak), Sylvan Esso has been turning heads since last year with their early singles, earning the good grac..

May 5, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

March has been a fruitful month for Sylvan Esso, the electro/indie/soul tandem of former Milwaukeean Nick Sanborn (of Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak; he's the half of the duo less likely to be mistaken as Sylvan Esso) and singer Amelia Meath (of M..

Mar 25, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher

The Alverno Presents series has long been a local haven for artists looking to work outside of your usual music-show format. It's easy to simply play a set with nothing more to it, to say "I wr,Concert Reviews

Nov 11, 2013 10:48 AM Concert Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Nick Sanborn, a once-prolific contributor to the Milwaukee music scene who has since mov..

Nov 8, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

"It's not easy being green," Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit's cousins don't face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Every fall residents of the Milwaukee area can look forward to the Hidden River Art Festival at Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (SLWC). This fifth-annual art event takes place Sept. 17-19 and represents the organization...

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

What do school vouchers and mining equipment manufacturer Bucyrus International have in common?Not much, unless you're receiving campaign fliers from the pro-school-voucher group American Federation for Children (AFC) promoting state Sen. J...

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

The title is provocative and the tone polemical. James L. Dickerson is an investigative reporter, not a historian, and sometimes leaps to simplistic conclusions. He maintains that immigrants who came to America for economic reasons "tended ...

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The Paul Collins Beat—an American group once known simply as The Beat until the British band of the same name created brand confusion, forcing the change—was one of the lucky late-'70s power-pop bands granted a critical reappraisal. Thou

Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The latest company to wear the temporary title of "Milwaukee's last theater group," BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Capitalizing on the golden opportunity of their Milwaukee appearance being up-sized from Turner Hall Ballroom to the Riverside Theater, The Avett Brothers and The Low Anthem played with a purpose on Saturday night as admiring concertgoers l...

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Will Precious be this year's Slumdog Millionaire and sweep theAcademy Awards? It&rs Precious ,Film

Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 3 Comments

