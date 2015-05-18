RSS

Nick Vatterott

curtains_foramusementonly.jpg.jpe

This past Friday I had the opportunity to go down toThe Underground Collaborative to see Nick Vatterott perform his very unique styleof stand-up comedy. I was treated to not only an amazing show by Nick, but got to enjoy fantastic sets by two lo.. more

May 18, 2015 6:45 PM Comedy

twim_tameimpala_photobymattsav.jpg.jpe

Photo by Matt Sav

Tame Impala and Jenny Lewis swing back through town, while Kids in the Hall and the “Daily Show” writers bring the comedy. more

May 12, 2015 9:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

curtains_foramusementonly.jpg.jpe

When it comes to stand-up comedy, there is a particular intangible "it" factor that some comics have and others simply don't. You can sense it in the nuances of a comic's act and their ability to transform the world around them into their own spe.. more

May 7, 2015 4:50 PM Around MKE

blogimage11628.jpe

Pere Marquette Park’s free Wednesday night River Rhythms concert series continues tonight with a performance from Brother, a New York Celtic jam-rock trio that finds as much inspiration in bands like U2 and Phish as as they do in traditiona... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11598.jpe

Festa Italiana is consistently among the most highly attended of Milwaukee’s summer ethnic festivals, in large part because of the food, but this year’s fest also features a particularly rich entertainment lineup, with performances from more

Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11564.jpe

Every year “The City of Festivals” brings us a multitude of ever-evolving venues and celebrations to draw us in and entertain us. On Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., another clear winner for Milwaukee is the Brady Street Festival... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES