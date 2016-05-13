RSS

Nickel Creek

punch bros.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Chris Thile’s Punch Brothers positioned themselves as “the people’s bluegrass” band during a lighthearted concert. more

May 13, 2016 10:36 AM Concert Reviews

music.jpg.jpe

Photo by Brantley Gutierrez

When Nickel Creek went on hiatus seven years ago, mandolin player Chris Thile said the decision was simply a product of feeling they couldn’t make a better album than more

May 7, 2014 12:51 AM Music Feature

blogimage1655.jpe

Singing with the easy-going alternative band Toad The Wet Sprocket, Glen Phillips wrote h Eureka! ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES