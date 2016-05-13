RSS
Nickel Creek
Punch Brothers w/ Gabriel Kahane @ The Pabst Theater
Chris Thile’s Punch Brothers positioned themselves as “the people’s bluegrass” band during a lighthearted concert. more
May 13, 2016 10:36 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
A Return Trip to Nickel Creek
When Nickel Creek went on hiatus seven years ago, mandolin player Chris Thile said the decision was simply a product of feeling they couldn’t make a better album than more
May 7, 2014 12:51 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Glen Phillips
Singing with the easy-going alternative band Toad The Wet Sprocket, Glen Phillips wrote h Eureka! ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
