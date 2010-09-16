Nickelback
Being Green at School
School is in session. Perhaps you’ve already stocked up on recycled paper notebooks, but there are many other things you can incorporate throughout the school year to keep it green. If you start now, your kids will grow up with good environmental.. more
Sep 16, 2010 8:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Danger Man
Patrick McGoohan’s famous starring role in “The Prisoner” was predicated on his background as the spy who eventually tired of all the duplicity. The creators of “The Prisoner” almost certainly referenced McGoohan’s previous stint in a British te.. more
Sep 13, 2010 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Critics have long damned Nickelback with the most hyperbolic hatred possible. A typical Nickelback write-up would have you believe that they’re the most vile hard-rock band of all time, which they’re not—though ironically their openers o more
Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Mar. 12 - Mar. 18
A Braves New World @ Discovery World, 7 p.m. Justin time for the spring baseball season, this month sees the release ofWilliam Povletich’s Mil,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Charlotte's Web
One of the greatest achievements of E.B. White's 1952 novel Charlotte's Web is that it avo Charlotte's Web ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
One Day We Will All Work For Live Nation
Every couple of months, usually at a large concert or music festival, I’d meet a friendly person who worked for Live Nation. We’d share a few minutes of enjoyable conversation about music, concerts, shared contacts and the industry in general, t.. more
Jul 8, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dave Cousins
A Dylan-inspired, British folk-rock group that plugged in the giant synthesizers in the 1 The Boy in the Sailor Suit ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tim McGraw @ Marcus Amphitheater, June 24, 2010
Lest there be any doubt that next year's Summerfest will include country music, the festival has announced its first Marcus Amphitheater headliner for 2010and a good deal earlier than usual. It's country star and Summerfest standby Tim McGraw, who.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music