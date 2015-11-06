RSS

Nicolas Lampert

tumblr_inline_mfwysb0fra1r8k9m6.jpg.jpe

Paul Kjelland and Nicolas Lampert

Undeniably, thefight for civil rights has made much progress over the past sixty years. But tragedies such as the death of Dontre Hamilton remind us that thereremains work to be done. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, the unveiling of two.. more

Nov 6, 2015 9:08 PM Around MKE

Sports teams are not known for their politically correct monikers or mascots. On the contrary, over the past few years controversies have arisen as teams have been petitioned to find more acceptable designations. These typically more

Jun 6, 2013 6:37 PM Visual Arts

art_pre.jpg.jpe

Printmaking has often been used to illustrate protest, whether for social, political or environmental issues. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery showcases this history in the exhibition “Uprisings: Images of Labor,” featuring more

Mar 13, 2013 4:16 PM Visual Arts

Bay View’s Sweet Water Organics, a leader in urbanagriculture, will be expanding to house anexperimental art/cultural space directly inside the facility that already growshydroponic crops. By naming thecultural undertaking ReciproCITY, Sweet W.. more

Jan 4, 2013 5:05 AM Visual Arts

 Every year the “Greater Milwaukee Fund's Mary L. Nohl Fellowship for Individual Artists Exhibition” opens with anticipation. The city’s art community eagerlyanticipates this premiere exhibition that officially opened last week for 2011 and ru.. more

Oct 13, 2012 12:18 AM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

a

This year's “Nohl Fellowships Exhibition” has the feeling of capturing particular facets of contemporary culture. The six artists and the collective (American Fantasy Classics) featured in the exhibit draw from undercurrents... more

Oct 9, 2012 2:56 PM Visual Arts

 Friday night, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’sInova/Kenilworth Gallery overflowed with people of all ages, people excited in Milwaukee art. The crowd rushed in for the opening of the “2011 GreaterMilwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fe.. more

Oct 6, 2012 10:48 PM Visual Arts

blogimage12210.jpe

Grafton's status as a hub for one of America's greatest musical exports remains rooted in history. It's that connection to the past, nurtured by people who care about maintaining that legacy, which fuels the Paramount Blues Festival, held t... more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage8928.jpe

Sure, the New Jersey Nets haven’t had a win all season, but that didn’t make the Bucks’ victory over them Wednesday night any less sweet. Tonight the team hopes to build on the momentum with a 7:30 p.m. home game against the lackluster C more

Nov 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8710.jpe

While they may not have the spectacle of bigger events like Wizard World or the San Diego Comic-Con, where publishers (and savvy film companies) spare no expense to hype their product, there is something kind of endearing about regional com... more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8691.jpe

In his 50-year career, Kenny Rogers has recorded 65 albums, moved 120 million records and had dozens of singles, but none were more enduring than Rogers’ “The Gambler,” a song so popular that it was spun off into a movie and TV series, w more

Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES