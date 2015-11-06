Nicolas Lampert
Unveiling of Murals Marks Opening of Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Place
Undeniably, thefight for civil rights has made much progress over the past sixty years. But tragedies such as the death of Dontre Hamilton remind us that thereremains work to be done. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, the unveiling of two.. more
Nov 6, 2015 9:08 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Sports teams are not known for their politically correct monikers or mascots. On the contrary, over the past few years controversies have arisen as teams have been petitioned to find more acceptable designations. These typically more
Jun 6, 2013 6:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Visual Arts
‘Uprisings’ at UWM Union Art Gallery
Printmaking has often been used to illustrate protest, whether for social, political or environmental issues. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery showcases this history in the exhibition “Uprisings: Images of Labor,” featuring more
Mar 13, 2013 4:16 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Sweet Water Organics Initiates ReciproCity
Bay View’s Sweet Water Organics, a leader in urbanagriculture, will be expanding to house anexperimental art/cultural space directly inside the facility that already growshydroponic crops. By naming thecultural undertaking ReciproCITY, Sweet W.. more
Jan 4, 2013 5:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The 2011 Mary L. Nohl Fellowship Individual Artist Exhibition: Nicolas Lampert
Every year the “Greater Milwaukee Fund's Mary L. Nohl Fellowship for Individual Artists Exhibition” opens with anticipation. The city’s art community eagerlyanticipates this premiere exhibition that officially opened last week for 2011 and ru.. more
Oct 13, 2012 12:18 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
‘Nohl Fellowships Exhibition’ Examines Contemporary Culture
This year's “Nohl Fellowships Exhibition” has the feeling of capturing particular facets of contemporary culture. The six artists and the collective (American Fantasy Classics) featured in the exhibit draw from undercurrents... more
Oct 9, 2012 2:56 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
2011 Greater Milwaukee Foundation's Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individuals Exhibition: Sonja Thomsen
Friday night, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’sInova/Kenilworth Gallery overflowed with people of all ages, people excited in Milwaukee art. The crowd rushed in for the opening of the “2011 GreaterMilwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fe.. more
Oct 6, 2012 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Paramount Blues Festival Celebrates Grafton’s Legacy
Grafton's status as a hub for one of America's greatest musical exports remains rooted in history. It's that connection to the past, nurtured by people who care about maintaining that legacy, which fuels the Paramount Blues Festival, held t... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Bucks vs. Bobcats
Sure, the New Jersey Nets haven’t had a win all season, but that didn’t make the Bucks’ victory over them Wednesday night any less sweet. Tonight the team hopes to build on the momentum with a 7:30 p.m. home game against the lackluster C more
Nov 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Comic Book Convention
While they may not have the spectacle of bigger events like Wizard World or the San Diego Comic-Con, where publishers (and savvy film companies) spare no expense to hype their product, there is something kind of endearing about regional com... more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kenny Rogers
In his 50-year career, Kenny Rogers has recorded 65 albums, moved 120 million records and had dozens of singles, but none were more enduring than Rogers’ “The Gambler,” a song so popular that it was spun off into a movie and TV series, w more
Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee