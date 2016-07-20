RSS

Nicole Haase

A recent initiative introduced by a beer trade organization to push for nutritional information on beer labels could have far-reaching implications for local breweries. more

Jul 20, 2016 10:43 AM Eat/Drink

Photos: Robert Colletta

Carroll University’s assistant athletic trainer Leah Jankowski's job involves a lot more than just taping ankles. more

Nov 30, 2015 12:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Photos courtesy David Stluka/UW Athletics

Lauren Chypyha has made tennis her life. Now she's learning how to not be defined by wins and losses. more

Oct 20, 2015 12:00 AM More Sports

Photo credit: Daniel Bartel / Chicago Red Stars

Former Badgers forward Cara Walls talks about adjusting to her new role in the National Women’s Soccer League. more

Sep 24, 2015 9:00 AM More Sports

Photos courtesy Cody Two Bears

A Standing Rock Sioux, Jaye Two Bears will become the first reservation-bred Native American to play for UWM’s women’s basketball team. more

Sep 4, 2015 8:00 AM More Sports

Photo courtesy Ashley Birdsall

After bulking up in the gym, UW-Superior graduate Ashley Birdsall returned to the hockey rink, where she's giving it her all. more

Aug 3, 2015 11:00 AM More Sports

Photo credit: David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications

A rising star in women’s soccer, Badgers midfielder Rose Lavelle says she and her teammates are building a culture of success at the University of Wisconsin. more

Jul 9, 2015 8:00 AM More Sports

Courtesy of Margaret Domka

There will be just one American referee at this year’s Women’s World Cup: Margaret Domka, a Spanish teacher at Union Grove High School. more

Jun 1, 2015 2:05 PM More Sports

Courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Biz Goslee has emerged as a leader on Marquette’s fledgling lacrosse team. more

May 7, 2015 10:15 AM More Sports

Photo by Shelley Unsworth

A fierce, focused player on the ice, Nicolet sophomore Nicole Unsworth has the tendencies of a natural leader. more

Apr 10, 2015 2:10 PM More Sports

Courtesy of UW Communications

No two days are ever the same for Kat Vosters, the woman who keeps the UW men’s basketball team running on track. more

Mar 19, 2015 5:00 PM More Sports

Photo by Jenna Graham

After returning home from her second Olympics, U.S. speed skater Alyson Dudek considers what the future holds. more

Feb 27, 2015 3:50 PM More Sports

USA Hockey / Nancie Battaglia

Captain of the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team Meghan Duggan speaks on the importance of having women role models. more

Feb 5, 2015 11:40 AM More Sports

Buce Burna

In roller derby, Katie Bricco has discovered confidence that’s carried over to her unlikely day job. more

Jan 16, 2015 5:00 PM More Sports 1 Comments

Courtesy of Sophia Minnaert

Sophia Minnaert is a sideline reporter for Fox Sports’ Brewers and Bucks coverage, a position that comes with a lot of exposure and very little appreciation. more

Dec 23, 2014 4:45 PM More Sports

FAI

After her team fell short of the Women’s World Cup, soccer player Shannon Smyth plots her next career move. more

Dec 4, 2014 4:10 PM More Sports 1 Comments

Less than a decade after graduating, Carolyn Kieger has returned to her alma mater to take the reins of the women’s basketball team. more

Nov 12, 2014 3:00 PM More Sports

Synovia Youngblood, herself a successful volleyball player at the University of Southern California in her college days, has two daughters currently playing Division I field hockey. more

Oct 16, 2014 12:00 AM More Sports

In Playing the Field, we profile women who are making an impact in the world of sports, either in competition or behind the scenes. For this installment, we spoke with University of Wisconsin-Madis,Sports more

Sep 29, 2014 3:38 PM More Sports

In Playing the Field, we profile women who are making an impact in the world of sports, either in competition or behind the scenes. For this installment, we spoke with UW-Milwaukee athletic directo,Sports more

Sep 15, 2014 4:00 AM More Sports

