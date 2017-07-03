Nicole Kidman
Sofia Coppola's Captivating Remake of Civil War Drama 'The Beguiled'
Sofia Coppola directs a captivatingly suspenseful film—a remake of 1971’s The Beguiled—with an eye toward Southern Gothic. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:31 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Paddington
Paddington is derived from Michael Bond’s series of children’s books with the same ursine central character. It is a charming little gem of a film, which can be relished by children and adults alike. more
Jan 20, 2015 9:50 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Before I Go to Sleep
Her bloodshot eyes open to an unfamiliar scene—the same one she experiences every morning. Christine (Nicole Kidman) awakens in a blur and moves aside the hand of an unknown man draped across her chest. She stumbles for the bathroom as conf... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:45 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Oct. 29
Adapted from the 2011 bestseller by British author S. J. Watson, this thriller introduces Christine Lucas (Nicole Kidman), a 40-year-old woman unable to retain new memories once she goes to bed each night. Awakening daily to a home she does... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:57 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: April 21
Eric Lomax (Colin Firth) is a tweedy Englishman obsessed with railroad timetables. He strikes up an unlikely romance on a train with Patti (Nicole Kidman); after their marriage, the shadow of his World War II experiences more
Apr 21, 2014 4:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Stoker: Mounting Dread, Erotic Tension
Stoker dispenses with the mostcommon Hollywood convention: the movie as a transparent window of realism. Thefilm by South Korea’s internationally esteemed director Park Chan-wook (out onBlu-ray and DVD) is almost as stylized as Kabucki thea.. more
Jun 25, 2013 12:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 25
Young bohemian artist Sarah (Lizzy Caplan) hesitates over moving in with her boyfriend of two years, the alt rock singer Kevin (Geoffrey Arend). And her unease turns to mortification when Kevin proposes marriage to her during more
Apr 26, 2013 5:11 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Stoker
Dracula author Bram Stoker is the unspoken reference in Stoker, but even though a full moon creeps unobtrusively into the sky and dark woods envelope a lonesome manor, and although blood is drawn, this more
Mar 17, 2013 11:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Nobody Walks
While mentoring Martine (Olivia Thirlby), a New York video artist visiting Los Angeles, Peter (John Krasinski), an “edgy” Hollywood filmmaker, develops more than a professional interest in her. more
Dec 5, 2012 2:37 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Nicole Kidman's Teen Years
Nicole Kidman began her career playing an Australian Molly Ringwald knock-off in inexpensive but decently shot antipodean teen flicks. Her second movie, BMX Bandits (1983), is out on DVD and is surprisingly good fun. Call it Breakfast Club on.. more
May 5, 2011 11:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Nine
The movie expands uponthe Broadway show, transforming it cinematically—and rightly TheEnglish Patient ,Film more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
