Nicole Kidman

film_thebeguiled.jpg.jpe

Sofia Coppola directs a captivatingly suspenseful film—a remake of 1971’s The Beguiled—with an eye toward Southern Gothic. more

Jul 3, 2017 1:31 PM Film Reviews

film_paddington_courtesyofstudiocanal.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Studio Canal

Paddington is derived from Michael Bond’s series of children’s books with the same ursine central character. It is a charming little gem of a film, which can be relished by children and adults alike. more

Jan 20, 2015 9:50 PM Film Reviews

filmclips_paddington.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Studio Canal

The much-loved Michael Bond children’s book A Bear Called Paddington is adapted into a live-action comedy-adventure. The story follows the triumphs and travails of young Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw), a Peruvian bear who arrives in Eng... more

Jan 16, 2015 1:05 PM Film Clips 1 Comments

film.jpg.jpe

Her bloodshot eyes open to an unfamiliar scene—the same one she experiences every morning. Christine (Nicole Kidman) awakens in a blur and moves aside the hand of an unknown man draped across her chest. She stumbles for the bathroom as conf... more

Nov 4, 2014 5:45 PM Film Reviews

Adapted from the 2011 bestseller by British author S. J. Watson, this thriller introduces Christine Lucas (Nicole Kidman), a 40-year-old woman unable to retain new memories once she goes to bed each night. Awakening daily to a home she does... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:57 AM Film Clips

Eric Lomax (Colin Firth) is a tweedy Englishman obsessed with railroad timetables. He strikes up an unlikely romance on a train with Patti (Nicole Kidman); after their marriage, the shadow of his World War II experiences more

Apr 21, 2014 4:29 PM Film Clips

  Stoker dispenses with the mostcommon Hollywood convention: the movie as a transparent window of realism. Thefilm by South Korea’s internationally esteemed director Park Chan-wook (out onBlu-ray and DVD) is almost as stylized as Kabucki thea.. more

Jun 25, 2013 12:43 PM I Hate Hollywood

Young bohemian artist Sarah (Lizzy Caplan) hesitates over moving in with her boyfriend of two years, the alt rock singer Kevin (Geoffrey Arend). And her unease turns to mortification when Kevin proposes marriage to her during more

Apr 26, 2013 5:11 PM Home Movies

film.jpg.jpe

Dracula author Bram Stoker is the unspoken reference in Stoker, but even though a full moon creeps unobtrusively into the sky and dark woods envelope a lonesome manor, and although blood is drawn, this more

Mar 17, 2013 11:16 PM Film Reviews

film_nobodywalks.jpg.jpe

While mentoring Martine (Olivia Thirlby), a New York video artist visiting Los Angeles, Peter (John Krasinski), an “edgy” Hollywood filmmaker, develops more than a professional interest in her. more

Dec 5, 2012 2:37 PM Film Reviews

Nicole Kidman began her career playing an Australian Molly Ringwald knock-off in inexpensive but decently shot antipodean teen flicks. Her second movie, BMX Bandits (1983), is out on DVD and is surprisingly good fun. Call it Breakfast Club on.. more

May 5, 2011 11:57 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9368.jpe

How’sbusiness? It’s quite fineactually, quite fine indeed. I expect to hav Shaving Without a Razor ,Off the Cuff more

Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

blogimage9318.jpe

The movie expands uponthe Broadway show, transforming it cinematically—and rightly TheEnglish Patient ,Film more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage6865.jpe

